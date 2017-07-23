Comic-Con
Michael Buckner/TVLine/Shutterstock

TVLine @ Comic-Con: Our Exclusive Photos of Dozens of Fan Favorites

By

Legends and and teen wolves and Defenders, oh my!

Every San Diego Comic-Con is one to remember, and to that end TVLine not only interviewed the annual event’s many special guests, but we also made sure to capture some very pretty (and sometimes funny) photos for posterity, in our Shutterstock Portrait Studio.

RELATEDComplete Comic-Con Coverage: Videos, Casting News, Scoop and More

We encourage you to check out the photo gallery at right (click here for direct access), which features snapshots of some of your favorite casts, including Once Upon a Time, Outlander, Arrow, Lucifer, Timeless, Shadowhunters and Stranger Things. You can also lay eyes on the stars of upcoming series such as CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, Fox’s The Gifted, NBC’s Midnight, Texas.

It’s a galaxy of stars, so use these handy links to jump to your faves:
A — D | E — K | L — N | O — Q | R — Sh | St — Z

