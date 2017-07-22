Westworld: Watch First Season 2 Footage (Bernard and a Tiger?!)

The robots have taken over. Please run for your lives.

That was the gist of brief new Westworld footage, shown at its panel Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The drama has been shooting for one week. Here are the visuals the audience saw, all backed by Sammy Davis Jr.’s “I Gotta Be Me.”

* Player piano starting new song, but there’s blood on the roll

* A disheveled Bernard, circled by flies, standing by the creek near the corpse of a tiger

* A man, strung upside down from a tree, trying to grab a gun on the ground

* Simon and Maeve, in modern dress, surrounded by corpses at Westworld headquarters

* Dolores and Teddy (?), on horseback, shooting people who are running in a field in the park

* Lots of dead people in the saloon

* Stubbs and Bernard riding in vehicles in the park, along with with a park security team

* A scratched-up and bloodied Man in Black putting on his hat and smiling slightly

