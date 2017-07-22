Comic-Con

Courtesy of The CW

Supergirl: Calista Flockhart Set to Return for Season 3 Premiere

By /

Cat Grant just can’t keep away from National City.

Calista Flockhart is set to appear in the Season 3 premiere of Supergirl, EW.com reports, and is then expected to recur throughout the season.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

VIDEOSBlack Lightning Trailer Revisits Arrow, Flash, Supergirl and Other Heroes’ Leaps From Page to TV Screen

A series regular during Supergirl‘s first season, Flockhart appeared in just two episodes of Season 2 before bidding Kara & Co. adieu. She then made a highly anticipated return in the final two episodes of its sophomore run.

Word of Flockhart’s Supergirl comeback is just the latest bit of Season 3 casting news. Earlier this month, it was reported that Erica Durance, famous for playing Lois Lane on Smallville, will take over the role of Kara’s (late) biological mother Alura Zor-El. (Alura was originally played by the East Coast-based new mom Laura Benanti).

PHOTOSTV Stars Go Back to Work: First Photos From Arrow, Once, Blindspot and More

Supergirl Season 3 takes flight on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW. Are you psyched for Calista Flockhart’s return?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 Comments
  1. padraicjacob says:
    July 22, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    Wait could this be the blind item about someone getting killed in the premiere? And then she would be back only in flashbacks as they try to solve who killed her?
    Cat was def a fan fav in the first season

    Reply
  2. Alrisha says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    Let face it, Supergirl is not the same without her.

    Reply
  3. Uno says:
    July 22, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    Good move but that doesn’t stop me wondering abt what they’ll do with james…

    Reply
  4. nabocane says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:22 PM

    I was skeptical before S1, but after a rough (cartoonish?) start, CF succeeded in making Kat into a three dimensional character. I was as surprised as anyone. It was a foolish move to have her absent in most of S2, which was tedious at times, with its hackneyed “aliens are the enemy” trope. Whatever happens, just write it well, puh-leeze! And Mon-El is the parachute on the back of the jet—a drag. Enough, already.

    Reply
    • Bertine Centen says:
      July 22, 2017 at 4:32 PM

      It wasn’t the studio’s choice, but CF’s. Production moved to Canada, and this meant leaving her family for long periods at a time. Which, understandably, she didn’t want to do.
      At least, this was the explanation last year.

      Reply
  5. Joey Padron says:
    July 22, 2017 at 4:28 PM

    Good news she will be back in season 3!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 