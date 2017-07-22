Supergirl: Calista Flockhart Set to Return for Season 3 Premiere

Cat Grant just can’t keep away from National City.

Calista Flockhart is set to appear in the Season 3 premiere of Supergirl, EW.com reports, and is then expected to recur throughout the season.

A series regular during Supergirl‘s first season, Flockhart appeared in just two episodes of Season 2 before bidding Kara & Co. adieu. She then made a highly anticipated return in the final two episodes of its sophomore run.

Word of Flockhart’s Supergirl comeback is just the latest bit of Season 3 casting news. Earlier this month, it was reported that Erica Durance, famous for playing Lois Lane on Smallville, will take over the role of Kara’s (late) biological mother Alura Zor-El. (Alura was originally played by the East Coast-based new mom Laura Benanti).

Supergirl Season 3 takes flight on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW. Are you psyched for Calista Flockhart’s return?