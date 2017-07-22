Supergirl: Calista Flockhart Set to Return for Season 3 Premiere

Cat Grant just can’t keep away from National City.
Calista Flockhart is set to appear in the Season 3 premiere of Supergirl, EW.com reports, and is then expected to recur throughout the season.
A series regular during Supergirl‘s first season, Flockhart appeared in just two episodes of Season 2 before bidding Kara & Co. adieu. She then made a highly anticipated return in the final two episodes of its sophomore run.
Word of Flockhart’s Supergirl comeback is just the latest bit of Season 3 casting news. Earlier this month, it was reported that Erica Durance, famous for playing Lois Lane on Smallville, will take over the role of Kara’s (late) biological mother Alura Zor-El. (Alura was originally played by the East Coast-based new mom Laura Benanti).
Supergirl Season 3 takes flight on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8/7c on The CW. Are you psyched for Calista Flockhart’s return?
Wait could this be the blind item about someone getting killed in the premiere? And then she would be back only in flashbacks as they try to solve who killed her?
Cat was def a fan fav in the first season
If she’s killed then I’m done with this show for good.
I just can’t see Supergirl going down the “whodunnit” route – it seems like it would be a storyline too dark for Supergirl
Let face it, Supergirl is not the same without her.
Good move but that doesn’t stop me wondering abt what they’ll do with james…
I was skeptical before S1, but after a rough (cartoonish?) start, CF succeeded in making Kat into a three dimensional character. I was as surprised as anyone. It was a foolish move to have her absent in most of S2, which was tedious at times, with its hackneyed “aliens are the enemy” trope. Whatever happens, just write it well, puh-leeze! And Mon-El is the parachute on the back of the jet—a drag. Enough, already.
It wasn’t the studio’s choice, but CF’s. Production moved to Canada, and this meant leaving her family for long periods at a time. Which, understandably, she didn’t want to do.
At least, this was the explanation last year.
Good news she will be back in season 3!