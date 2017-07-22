Stranger Things' (Dark) Season 2 Trailer Riffs on Ghostbusters, 'Thriller,' Close Encounters and More '80s Greatness

We didn’t even have to say so much as “trick or… ,” and still, we got an early Halloween treat at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday: a brand-spanking-new trailer for Season 2 of Stranger Things.

As we’d been forewarned about the Netflix hit’s fresh episodes (dropping Friday, Oct. 27), the clip confirms what Noah Schnapp (Will) called the “darker and more eerie” tone of the series’ sophomore season. Peppered with totally excellent ’80s nods (Dragon’s Lair!), the video also gives us our first glimpse of this season’s ginomrous, omnipedal threat in action and hints at how Eleven will return to the fold.

Per the show’s official synopsis, Season 2 will find the residents of 1984 Hawkins contending with something far scarier than leg warmers and Kajagoogoo — “a bigger, [more] sinister entity” than even the demagorgon. New additions to the cast include Paul Reiser (Mad About You), Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings) and Will Chase (Nashville) as the patriarch of the new family in town.

