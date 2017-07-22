Comic-Con

Once Upon a Time Season 7 Trailer Reveals Hook as Cop, Barfly (?) Regina

By /

So that’s what Lana Parrilla meant when she said we were “not so far off” with our jokey suggestion that Once Upon a Time‘s Regina is a Seattle cop in the new Season 7 reality.

Because it’s actually Killian “Captain Hook” Jones who now wields a shield, as policeman… Rogers? (He must be a jolly fellow.)

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time @ Comic-Con: Season 7’s Secret Roles Revealed, a ‘Prominent LGBTQ Storyline’ and More

On the heels of its Saturday morning panel session at the San Diego Comic-Con, the ABC series released the trailer for the upcoming “reinterpratation” (as Colin O’Donoghue put it), and in addition to the long arm of the law ostensibly having a prosthetic hook on the end of it, you’ll also spy a very casual-looking Regina all smiley at a (or tending?) bar, while Rumple looks his usual ominous self.

The trailer also features first looks at the characters being played by the new cast: Dania Ramirez’s Cinderella, Rose Reynolds’ Alice, Adelaide Kane’s Drizella, Mekia Cox’s Tiana and Gabriella Anwar’s Lady Tremaine aka Cinderella’s wicked stepmother.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time‘s Season 7 ‘Reset’: Seven Burning Questions Answered

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:24 PM

    This is very American Gods-esque. Same character/individual, different interpretations. It’s the risk one takes when they’re fictional characters, lol.

    Now, if only they could insert a copy of Fables in there, lol.

    Reply
  2. V.J. says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:24 PM

    I think I´m on board now. I didn´t like the last few seasons of OUAT that much but I liked the premise and maybe this reinterpretation or whatever is exactly the right thing and I´m courius what they´ll do with the old characters. I´ll give it a chance.

    Reply
  3. Charissa29 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 12:41 PM

    Meh, I stopped watching a few seasons ago. Nothing here makes me want to start up again. Good luck to them and I hope people watch.

    Reply
  4. Sarah G says:
    July 22, 2017 at 1:26 PM

    Haven’t been sure how I felt about S7 – but I enjoyed the trailer, looks like I’m on board lol. This made me excited for it tbh!!!

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 