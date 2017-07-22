Once Upon a Time Season 7 Trailer Reveals Hook as Cop, Barfly (?) Regina

So that’s what Lana Parrilla meant when she said we were “not so far off” with our jokey suggestion that Once Upon a Time‘s Regina is a Seattle cop in the new Season 7 reality.

Because it’s actually Killian “Captain Hook” Jones who now wields a shield, as policeman… Rogers? (He must be a jolly fellow.)

On the heels of its Saturday morning panel session at the San Diego Comic-Con, the ABC series released the trailer for the upcoming “reinterpratation” (as Colin O’Donoghue put it), and in addition to the long arm of the law ostensibly having a prosthetic hook on the end of it, you’ll also spy a very casual-looking Regina all smiley at a (or tending?) bar, while Rumple looks his usual ominous self.

The trailer also features first looks at the characters being played by the new cast: Dania Ramirez’s Cinderella, Rose Reynolds’ Alice, Adelaide Kane’s Drizella, Mekia Cox’s Tiana and Gabriella Anwar’s Lady Tremaine aka Cinderella’s wicked stepmother.

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.

