Once Upon a Time Season 7 Trailer Reveals Hook as Cop, Barfly (?) Regina

So that’s what Lana Parrilla meant when she said we were “not so far off” with our jokey suggestion that Once Upon a Time‘s Regina is a Seattle cop in the new Season 7 reality.
Because it’s actually Killian “Captain Hook” Jones who now wields a shield, as policeman… Rogers? (He must be a jolly fellow.)
On the heels of its Saturday morning panel session at the San Diego Comic-Con, the ABC series released the trailer for the upcoming “reinterpratation” (as Colin O’Donoghue put it), and in addition to the long arm of the law ostensibly having a prosthetic hook on the end of it, you’ll also spy a very casual-looking Regina all smiley at a (or tending?) bar, while Rumple looks his usual ominous self.
The trailer also features first looks at the characters being played by the new cast: Dania Ramirez’s Cinderella, Rose Reynolds’ Alice, Adelaide Kane’s Drizella, Mekia Cox’s Tiana and Gabriella Anwar’s Lady Tremaine aka Cinderella’s wicked stepmother.
Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.
This is very American Gods-esque. Same character/individual, different interpretations. It’s the risk one takes when they’re fictional characters, lol.
Now, if only they could insert a copy of Fables in there, lol.
I think I´m on board now. I didn´t like the last few seasons of OUAT that much but I liked the premise and maybe this reinterpretation or whatever is exactly the right thing and I´m courius what they´ll do with the old characters. I´ll give it a chance.
Meh, I stopped watching a few seasons ago. Nothing here makes me want to start up again. Good luck to them and I hope people watch.
Haven’t been sure how I felt about S7 – but I enjoyed the trailer, looks like I’m on board lol. This made me excited for it tbh!!!