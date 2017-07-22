Once Upon a Time Video: Who Are Lana and Colin Playing in Season 7? And Are Emma/Hook Still Happy? New Details!

There wasn’t much that Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue and newcomer Andrew J. West could say during their stop at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. But what they did reveal about the Season 7 “reinterpretation” was most curious.

Of course, the buzz ever since ABC’s May Upfronts is that any returning cast will be outfitted with “new identities” as the result of yet another curse. “When they told us the plan for Regina, I got really excited,” Parrilla shared with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello. When presented with our jokey suggestion that the Evil Queen is now a tough-talking Seattle cop, Parrilla smiled: “Not too far off!”

O’Donoghue in turn said that the Hook he’s playing is unlike the one viewers knew in Storybrooke, to which Parrilla said of their new selves, “They make look a little different, they may sound a little different… I would say they’re maybe an ‘upgrade’?”

Elsewhere in the video Q&A, West gives us a sense of why grown-up Henry didn’t recognize his daughter Lucy at the close of the Season 6 finale, while O’Donoghue does his best to reassure “CaptainSwan” fans that — even with Jennifer Morrison only appearing in one episode — the newlyweds remain (cue air quotes) “happy.”

Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.