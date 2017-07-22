Once Upon a Time Video: Who Are Lana and Colin Playing in Season 7? And Are Emma/Hook Still Happy? New Details!

There wasn’t much that Once Upon a Time‘s Lana Parrilla, Colin O’Donoghue and newcomer Andrew J. West could say during their stop at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. But what they did reveal about the Season 7 “reinterpretation” was most curious.
Of course, the buzz ever since ABC’s May Upfronts is that any returning cast will be outfitted with “new identities” as the result of yet another curse. “When they told us the plan for Regina, I got really excited,” Parrilla shared with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello. When presented with our jokey suggestion that the Evil Queen is now a tough-talking Seattle cop, Parrilla smiled: “Not too far off!”
O’Donoghue in turn said that the Hook he’s playing is unlike the one viewers knew in Storybrooke, to which Parrilla said of their new selves, “They make look a little different, they may sound a little different… I would say they’re maybe an ‘upgrade’?”
Elsewhere in the video Q&A, West gives us a sense of why grown-up Henry didn’t recognize his daughter Lucy at the close of the Season 6 finale, while O’Donoghue does his best to reassure “CaptainSwan” fans that — even with Jennifer Morrison only appearing in one episode — the newlyweds remain (cue air quotes) “happy.”
Once Upon a Time Season 7 premieres Friday, Oct. 6 at 8/7c.
I am going to miss Jennifer Morrison, Emma was my fave female since season 1. And miss Emma/Hook relationship the most! <3 one of fave couples on tv.
I respect Adam and Eddy’s no spoilers rule, but when you fire half your cast, including one half of a newly wedded couple, and you tell us the returning actors will be returning with new identities, you need to try a *little* harder to assure fans there’s a reason to come back. Especially with the move to Friday’s, it was gonna be hard enough to convince fans they should stick around, but now it’s on a completely different night after 6 years on Sunday nights. I will follow the show to the ends of the earth, but the attack Adam is getting on Twitter you think he’d be more reassuring towards fans instead of “We’re excited! Hope you tune in! #NoSpoilers!” *eyeroll*
The Emma/Hook relationship was not only powerfully boring and badly written, it rendered both characters into unlikeable shadows of their former selves. Compare Emma Swan from the pilot episode to the Grace Kelly wannabe simpering bride in season six–that’s not character development, that’s character destruction. On top of which, Morrison was phoning it in and content to play a fictionalized version of herself, even wearing her clothes from home and looking increasingly haggard with no makeup or attempt to style her hair. I hope “Captain Swan” gets definitively buried with her departure in season seven–maybe the show can be semi-interesting again now that the competent remaining actors aren’t tied to a lame “savior” storyline that should have been done and dusted back in season 2.
How does saying no spoilers going to help the show!!. I mean Adam and eddy used this early on which was fine, but now they need fans because the way I’m seeing it This season is going to flop with half of the cast gone. Fans just aren’t excited, and not telling us a bit of a spoiler isn’t helping.
I’m thinking Hook was actually sent by Emma to help her son…
As upset as I was in May, all of the announcements from D23 and SDCC have me really excited about season 7. I’m so fickle. lol