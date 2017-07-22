Gotham Cast Video: A 'Heap of Hell' Is Coming — Plus, Non-Scoop Revealed!

When the cast of Fox’s Gotham swung by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite on Saturday, Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello made sure to grill Ben McKenzie about the big “scoop” he served up a year ago, in the same room… and that never came to fruition.

Back then, McKenzie had revealed that Gordon would evolve into an entirely different DC Comics character, at the middle of Season 3. And that was a plan at one time. So who was he to become? Press play above to find out.

Also during the interview:

* Drew Powell confirms the worst-kept “spoiler” in the world

* Camren Bicondova and Jessica Lucas survey the new Selina/Tabitha team-up

* Erin Richards brings us up to speed on Barbara’s electrifying demise

* Deep Space Nine‘s Alexander Siddig is on hand to tease what Ra’s al Ghul has planned for Bruce Wayne and Gotham as a whole

* And Robin Lord Taylor and Cory Michael Smith preview how the “cool” twist that closed Season 3 might come back to burn Penguin (if not others).

Gotham returns Sept. 28, now airing Thursdays at 8/7c.