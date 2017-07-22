Comic-Con
Arrow Season 6 Trailer

Arrow Season 6 Trailer: Oliver Finds [Spoiler] Alive on Exploded Lian Yu

By /

Lian Yu is a hot mess after the events of Arrow‘s May finale, but the Season 6 trailer finds intrepid Oliver nonetheless braving the briquettes to discover at least one person alive: Slade Wilson, doffing his singed Deathstroke mask.

Arrow's Comic-Con Panel Recap: Multiple Big Bads, Oliver's Daddy Issues and More Scoop

Elsewhere in the trailer, which premiered Saturday evening at San Diego Comic-Con, Oliver tries to soothe a spooked William, but it becomes clear that there is much work to be done on that nascent father/son relationship.

On the more comic book-y side of things, we see Dinah (another survivor!) go leather-to-leather with Black Siren (that’s three!). The carefully edited trailer gives no whiff of Felicity or her fate (or Quentin’s, or Thea’s, or…), but instead goes on to suggest that Slade will remain a part of Oliver’s Star City world.

Arrow Casts Lost's Michael Emerson in Mystery Role

Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing on Thursdays at 9/8c (leading out of Supernatural).

WATCH: Arrow Cast Reacts to Big Casting News,
Mulls Double Wedding During Sweeps

4 Comments
  1. D says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:22 PM

    too bad, I wanted Dinah to die along with Mad Dog, Mr. Terrific, not a fan of any of the new people there were better choices for team arrow.

    Reply
  2. Michael Littlefield says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:26 PM

    Is it me, or does Willa seem awfully quiet through this whole interview?

    Reply
  3. H.H. says:
    July 22, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    Felicity is also fine. There was some kind of interview with someone talking, I think Amell, talking about hope for the Olicity pairing which wouldn’t be possible if she’s dead.

    Reply
