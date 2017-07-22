Arrow Season 6 Trailer: Oliver Finds [Spoiler] Alive on Exploded Lian Yu

Lian Yu is a hot mess after the events of Arrow‘s May finale, but the Season 6 trailer finds intrepid Oliver nonetheless braving the briquettes to discover at least one person alive: Slade Wilson, doffing his singed Deathstroke mask.

Elsewhere in the trailer, which premiered Saturday evening at San Diego Comic-Con, Oliver tries to soothe a spooked William, but it becomes clear that there is much work to be done on that nascent father/son relationship.

On the more comic book-y side of things, we see Dinah (another survivor!) go leather-to-leather with Black Siren (that’s three!). The carefully edited trailer gives no whiff of Felicity or her fate (or Quentin’s, or Thea’s, or…), but instead goes on to suggest that Slade will remain a part of Oliver’s Star City world.

Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing on Thursdays at 9/8c (leading out of Supernatural).

