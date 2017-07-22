Comic-Con
Arrow Season 6 Michael Emerson
Arrow Season 6: Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role

Michael Emerson seems poised to do a real number on the Green Arrow.

The Person of Interest and Lost alum is joining the CW series for Season 6 in the recurring role of… an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. Hmm.

RELATEDArrow‘s Stephen Amell Confirms One Return, Hints at Another

In addition to his runs as Harold Finch and the equally enigmatic Benjamin Linus, Emerson’s previous TV credits include Parenthood and The Practice.

Watch the Arrow cast react to Emerson’s casting:

It was also announced at Arrow‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday that David Nykl will continue into Season 6 as Oliver’s friend/mentor/nemesis, Anatoly Knyazev.

RELATEDArrow Season 6: Everyone Blew Up! — What Happens Next?

Prior to Comic-Con, outside of the long-ago announced promotions of Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzales to series regular, plus Katie Cassidy’s full-time return (now playing Black Siren), little casting news had been announced for the CW series’ coming season.

Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing Thursdays at 9/8c.

8 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:21 PM

    OMG!! Great to see Michael Emerson back in our TV screens.

  2. Lysh says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:25 PM

    I couldn’t get into PoI, but oh my gosh did I love him on Lost. I hope Arrow doesn’t underutilized him. He’s fantastic. I imagine he’ll be a baddie, probably.

  3. Mike says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:25 PM

    I bet he is Cayden James!

  4. Riana says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:26 PM

    I hope he’s not the big bad. We need a female supervillain on arrow.

  5. Lizzie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:28 PM

    Wow this is awesome!

  6. Marie58 says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:29 PM

    Holy crap, this is fantastic!

  7. Joey Padron says:
    July 22, 2017 at 6:41 PM

    Great casting news. Looking forward to see Michael on the show and learn who he will play in season 6!

  8. Red Snapper says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:52 PM

    My reaction was f*** yeah! I loved him as Harold but it will be super awesome to see him as a bad guy again. Ben was always a villain on Lost but when he was he gave me the creeps. Also, I’m glad Anatoly will be back. I love him.

