Arrow Season 6: Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role

Michael Emerson seems poised to do a real number on the Green Arrow.
The Person of Interest and Lost alum is joining the CW series for Season 6 in the recurring role of… an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. Hmm.
In addition to his runs as Harold Finch and the equally enigmatic Benjamin Linus, Emerson’s previous TV credits include Parenthood and The Practice.
Watch the Arrow cast react to Emerson’s casting:
It was also announced at Arrow‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday that David Nykl will continue into Season 6 as Oliver’s friend/mentor/nemesis, Anatoly Knyazev.
Prior to Comic-Con, outside of the long-ago announced promotions of Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzales to series regular, plus Katie Cassidy’s full-time return (now playing Black Siren), little casting news had been announced for the CW series’ coming season.
Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing Thursdays at 9/8c.
OMG!! Great to see Michael Emerson back in our TV screens.
I couldn’t get into PoI, but oh my gosh did I love him on Lost. I hope Arrow doesn’t underutilized him. He’s fantastic. I imagine he’ll be a baddie, probably.
I bet he is Cayden James!
I hope he’s not the big bad. We need a female supervillain on arrow.
Wow this is awesome!
Holy crap, this is fantastic!
Great casting news. Looking forward to see Michael on the show and learn who he will play in season 6!
My reaction was f*** yeah! I loved him as Harold but it will be super awesome to see him as a bad guy again. Ben was always a villain on Lost but when he was he gave me the creeps. Also, I’m glad Anatoly will be back. I love him.