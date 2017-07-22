Arrow Season 6: Person of Interest's Michael Emerson Cast in Mystery Role

Michael Emerson seems poised to do a real number on the Green Arrow.

The Person of Interest and Lost alum is joining the CW series for Season 6 in the recurring role of… an unnamed mystery character that has yet to be announced. Hmm.

In addition to his runs as Harold Finch and the equally enigmatic Benjamin Linus, Emerson’s previous TV credits include Parenthood and The Practice.

Watch the Arrow cast react to Emerson’s casting:

It was also announced at Arrow‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday that David Nykl will continue into Season 6 as Oliver’s friend/mentor/nemesis, Anatoly Knyazev.

Prior to Comic-Con, outside of the long-ago announced promotions of Juliana Harkavy and Rick Gonzales to series regular, plus Katie Cassidy’s full-time return (now playing Black Siren), little casting news had been announced for the CW series’ coming season.

Arrow Season 6 premieres Oct. 12, now airing Thursdays at 9/8c.