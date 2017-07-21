TVLine Items: Young Justice Unveils Fresh Look, 12 Monkeys Trailer and More

Holy makeover, Batman! The Young Justice: Outsiders have made their debut at San Diego Comic-Con.

The long-awaited third season of the animated series — which follows a Justice League-esque group of teenage crimefighters (including Robin, Kid Flash and Wonder Girl) — has released a first look at the new design of the DC superheroes.

The artwork also introduces new addition to the team, Thirteen. [Pictured from left to right: Static, Kid Flash, Robin, Wonder Girl, Spoiler, Blue Beetle, Thirteen, Arrowette, Arsenal and Beast Boy]

Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere in 2018 on DC’s new branded digital service.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC has ordered an adaptation of David Cronenberg’s novel Consumed, from Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson and Lucifer executive producer Sheri Elwood. The story follows two journalists as they try to solve a cannibalistic murder.

* Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora (fka Escape at Clinton Correctional) has cast Narcos‘ Eric Lange as Lyle Mitchell, prison employee and husband to Patricia Arquette’s Tilly, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Syfy has released a trailer for the fourth and final season of 12 Monkeys. Press PLAY on the video below and then head down to the comments to let us know if you’ll be tuning in when 12 Monkeys begins its farewell tour in 2018.