Tim Roth's Tin Star Lands at Amazon

Tin Star, a thriller/dark comedy starring Tim Roth (Lie to Me) and Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), has found a Stateside home on Amazon, it was announced on Friday by Endemol Shine Group and Sky Vision.

The 10-episode series will premiere later this year.

Penned by Rowan Joffe (28 Weeks Later), Tin Star tells the story of Jim Worth, a British detective-turned-small town police chief who brings his family to the tiny and tranquil town of Little Big Bear for a better life. What follows is described as a “tale of the corruption of innocence, of murder, of grief and of all-consuming revenge.”

The cast also includes Genevieve O’Reilly (The Honourable Woman), Abigail Lawrie (The Casual Vacancy), Oliver Coopersmith (Dickensian), Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels), Stephen Walters (Outlander), Ian Puleston-Davies (Coronation Street), Roark Critchlow (Pretty Little Liars), Sarah Podemski (Cashing In), Ryan Kennedy (Hellcats) and Kevin Hanchard (Orphan Black).