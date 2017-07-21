Video: The Defenders Cast 'Spoils' That Moment, Talks Possible Season 2

In their defense, they really tried.

The stars of The Defenders — Mike Colter, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones — dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite on Friday and initially refused to tell me at what point in the Netflix drama’s eight-episode Marvel mashup (premiering Aug. 18) the four superheroes all come face-to-face.

But moments later, Cox tricked both Ritter and Jones into coughing up the precious detail. (At least we think she coughed it up.)

Also on tap in the 10-minute chat above: Ritter and Colter teased the current state of Jessica and Luke’s combustible relationship; Cox shed light on Matt’s fragile state of being in the wake of that recent Daredevil tragedy; and Jones previewed the significant turning point Danny experiences over the course of the season.

And before the interview came to a close, Colter confronted Cox with a provocative question of his own about, well… push PLAY and see for yourself.