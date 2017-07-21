Video: The Defenders Cast 'Spoils' That Moment, Talks Possible Season 2

In their defense, they really tried.
The stars of The Defenders — Mike Colter, Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter and Finn Jones — dropped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite on Friday and initially refused to tell me at what point in the Netflix drama’s eight-episode Marvel mashup (premiering Aug. 18) the four superheroes all come face-to-face.
But moments later, Cox tricked both Ritter and Jones into coughing up the precious detail. (At least we think she coughed it up.)
Also on tap in the 10-minute chat above: Ritter and Colter teased the current state of Jessica and Luke’s combustible relationship; Cox shed light on Matt’s fragile state of being in the wake of that recent Daredevil tragedy; and Jones previewed the significant turning point Danny experiences over the course of the season.
And before the interview came to a close, Colter confronted Cox with a provocative question of his own about, well… push PLAY and see for yourself.
I’ll probably be unpleasantly surprised, but it sounds like Defenders won’t be dealing much with Jessica and Luke’s relationship, which I’m glad for, after having been anxious about it. It’s been ruined, best now to just keep it moving. He’s got his series, and she’s got hers. Maybe he can visit an STD clinic in his 2nd season.
I am curious about the interpersonal connections and how they react to one another. As in, how does everyone react to Matt actually being a costumed vigilante. How does Matt react to Claire and Luke being together. Also, how do Jessica and Luke fit into the conflict. Danny and Matt have a direct line to the hand. Matt in a way seems most connected with Stick being involved as well as Elektra. I want to see how this comes into fray. Its odd. If there was one of these Netflix shows that could use more eps, its the one which has an ensemble of main characters. I’ll take the 8, but I wish it was like 10 eps. I think they should cut all the individual seasons down to around that too. Each show definitely has a few eps that could have been cut from their seasons.