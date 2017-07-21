Exclusive

Raven's Home Premiere Video: Raven and Chelsea Are All Grown Up — and Crushing the Single Mom Game

By /

Raven Baxter is back(ster)!

Following tonight’s premiere of Descendants 2 (8/7c), Disney Channel is debuting the first episode of the highly anticipated That’s So Raven spinoff (10/9c) — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the family friendly madness to come.

Raven's Home Star 'Proud' to Portray Divorced Parent on Disney Channel: 'We're Representing Single Moms'

Picking up X number of years after the original series, Raven’s Home follows divorced BFFs Raven (played by Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as they raise their children together under one roof in the big city.

As you’ll see in the clip above, Chelsea and Raven’s parenting styles are exactly what you’d expect them to be, with Chelsea having her son read her scary bedtime stories, and Raven essentially tricking her daughter into making her bed. (Actually, it’s more of a couch than a bed — for which she can thank her dear Aunt Chelsea.)

Raven's Home Theme Song Features an Epic Nod to That's So Raven — Watch

But which of Raven’s kids — son Booker or daughter Nia — is her favorite? Click on the clip above to find out, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be visiting Raven’s Home tonight?

1 Comment
  1. Lola says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:08 AM

    I watched the premiere already. Great start. My initial thoughts are that this will be a better reboot than GMW. Raven and Chelsea are very much the same except with kids. It’s what you imagine them to be as parents. Raven, still up to the same old shenanigans with her trying to fix her visions before they happen. Like that ever worked out! 😂 Chelsea still the lovable goof with a child that parents her most days. Are we surprised? It gives this show that advantage because though I liked grown up Cody and Topanga on GMW, I didn’t think the essence of the characters were the same. So far, that’s not an issue for Raven or Chelsea.

    Reply
