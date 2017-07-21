Raven's Home Premiere Video: Raven and Chelsea Are All Grown Up — and Crushing the Single Mom Game

Raven Baxter is back(ster)!

Following tonight’s premiere of Descendants 2 (8/7c), Disney Channel is debuting the first episode of the highly anticipated That’s So Raven spinoff (10/9c) — and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the family friendly madness to come.

Picking up X number of years after the original series, Raven’s Home follows divorced BFFs Raven (played by Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) as they raise their children together under one roof in the big city.

As you’ll see in the clip above, Chelsea and Raven’s parenting styles are exactly what you’d expect them to be, with Chelsea having her son read her scary bedtime stories, and Raven essentially tricking her daughter into making her bed. (Actually, it’s more of a couch than a bed — for which she can thank her dear Aunt Chelsea.)

But which of Raven’s kids — son Booker or daughter Nia — is her favorite? Click on the clip above to find out, then drop a comment with your thoughts below: Will you be visiting Raven’s Home tonight?