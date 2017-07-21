Raven's Home Premieres: Do You See Yourself Returning for More?

She may be all grown up and raising a family, but as we saw in Friday’s series premiere of Raven’s Home, Raven Baxter is still a total mess — and we wouldn’t have her any other way.

Picking up a handful of years after That’s So Raven wrapped its run on Disney Channel, the spinoff finds the titular psychic (played by Raven-Symoné) living in Chicago with BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and their three kids — all from the ladies’ respective failed marriages, so don’t go getting any ideas. (Side note: Though we’ve yet to meet Chelsea’s ex-husband, the father of Raven’s kids is, in fact, her high school boyfriend Devon.)

Like its parent series, Raven’s Home loves itself a good shenanigan. Within the premiere’s first six minutes, Raven already had a vision of her daughter Nia (played by Navia Robinson) complaining that her brother Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) gets all of Raven’s attention — which, to be fair, isn’t completely inaccurate — prompting Raven to pull out all the stops to convince her otherwise.

Unlike its parents series, however, there’s a bit of secrecy surrounding Raven’s visions. Neither her children, nor Chelsea’s son Levi (Jason Maybaum), know that she’s a psychic — nor does Raven know that Booker has started having visions of his own. Frankly, I was shocked that neither came clean by the end of the premiere, not that I mind a little family-friendly tension every now and then.

If I can throw in my two cents for a minute, I loved this premiere. The leading actresses haven’t missed a beat since their days in San Francisco, and their offspring — each of which add a unique feel to the show — are perfectly cast. (Both generations getting equal screen time, at least in the premiere, was also a major plus.)

What did you think of Raven’s Home? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your full review.