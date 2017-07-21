Raven's Home Premieres: Do You See Yourself Returning for More?

She may be all grown up and raising a family, but as we saw in Friday’s series premiere of Raven’s Home, Raven Baxter is still a total mess — and we wouldn’t have her any other way.
Picking up a handful of years after That’s So Raven wrapped its run on Disney Channel, the spinoff finds the titular psychic (played by Raven-Symoné) living in Chicago with BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and their three kids — all from the ladies’ respective failed marriages, so don’t go getting any ideas. (Side note: Though we’ve yet to meet Chelsea’s ex-husband, the father of Raven’s kids is, in fact, her high school boyfriend Devon.)
Like its parent series, Raven’s Home loves itself a good shenanigan. Within the premiere’s first six minutes, Raven already had a vision of her daughter Nia (played by Navia Robinson) complaining that her brother Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) gets all of Raven’s attention — which, to be fair, isn’t completely inaccurate — prompting Raven to pull out all the stops to convince her otherwise.
Unlike its parents series, however, there’s a bit of secrecy surrounding Raven’s visions. Neither her children, nor Chelsea’s son Levi (Jason Maybaum), know that she’s a psychic — nor does Raven know that Booker has started having visions of his own. Frankly, I was shocked that neither came clean by the end of the premiere, not that I mind a little family-friendly tension every now and then.
If I can throw in my two cents for a minute, I loved this premiere. The leading actresses haven’t missed a beat since their days in San Francisco, and their offspring — each of which add a unique feel to the show — are perfectly cast. (Both generations getting equal screen time, at least in the premiere, was also a major plus.)
What did you think of Raven’s Home? Grade the premiere below, then drop a comment with your full review.
No one is watching this show for the kids, the writers have to give both generations equal time otherwise this will get cancelled so fast
If girl meets world did well, this has potential too!
It was terrible but the theme song is catchy!