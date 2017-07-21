Outlander Video: Cast, Author Talk Jamie-Claire Reunion (And All the Heartache That Precedes It)

“Did you ever do ballet?”

That’s a query posed by Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe to co-star Sam Heughan during their visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite Friday, and believe it or not, it has something to do with the long-awaited, much beloved print-shop scene that will take place in the Starz series’ upcoming third season.

Heughan and Balfe — along with castmates Tobias Menzies and Sophie Skelton, as well as Outlander novels author Diana Gabladon — stopped by to talk with me about Jamie and Claire’s painful separation and joyful reunion, as well as a few other topics.

Like nausea and egg whites. (Sorry. When you’ve got a chronically seasick series hero, time travel ain’t always pretty, folks.)

I also asked the group about Frank and Claire’s fraught relationship after her return to her own era, Claire’s mixed emotions about parting ways with her adult daughter Brianna, and Jamie’s preference for a certain piece of dun-colored headwear.

#Droughtlander ends when Outlander returns on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 8/7c. Press PLAY on the video above for all the scoop.