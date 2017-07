Marvel's The Defenders: New, Action-Packed Trailer Premieres at Comic-Con

The war for New York is very much on, in a new, action-packed trailer for Netflix’s superhero team-up even Marvel’s The Defenders.

Premiering Friday, Aug. 18, Marvel’s The Defenders centers on four outsider heroes — “Blind ninja. Smart-ass detective. Bulletproof ex-con. Kung Fu billionaire” — that have to put aside their personal issues and come together when a villainous sect threatens to destroy New York City as we know it.

The event stars Daredevil‘s Charlie Cox, Luke Cage‘s Mike Colter, Jessica Jones‘ Krysten Ritter and Iron Fist‘s own Finn Jones, while Sigourney Weaver plays the villainess Alexandra. Rturning players include Daredevil‘s Elodie Yung (Elektra), Scott Glenn (Stick), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Jessica Jones‘ Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker) and Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Luke Cage‘s Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Rosario Dawson (Claire), and Iron Fist‘s Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing).