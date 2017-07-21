Comic-Con

Marvel's Inhumans Video: What's the Key to Medusa's 'Hair Acting'? And Will the Cast Ever See a Full Episode?

By /

The cast of Marvel’s Inhumans has completed filming the ABC drama’s entire eight-episode freshman run. So, surely by now they as “insiders” have laid eyes on at least one full episode… right?

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

Graceland alum Serinda Swan, who plays Royal Family matriarch Medusa, and the rest of the ensemble insisted no, they in fact have not, during their visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite. As such, Swan has yet to truly see her character’s sentient hair in action, outside of the tease in the new trailer that debuted at Comic-Con this week.

VIDEOSMarvel’s Inhumans: Medusa’s Hair Puts Maximus in Chokehold

Speaking with Michael Ausiello in the video Q&A above, Swan offers insight into the “bizarre skill set” of acting as if your hair can, say, reach out and kill a person. The cast at large then talks about braving new frontiers of CGI, acting opposite an invisible Lockjaw and such.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Season 7 Gets October Premiere Date

Having wrapped production, can the actors confirm if the eight-episode run ends on a cliffhanger? Plus, what did Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon think of the fantasy series’ record-breaking Season 7 premiere? Press play above for all that and more.

Marvel’s Inhumans premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 8/7c (with two episodes), after making its debut in IMAX theaters on Sept. 1.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Kyle says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:58 AM

    Inhumans is one of my favourite comic books and it’s sad to see it butchered on TV. Of course I’ll be watching the premiere but it is sad that it looks to be watered down in terms of powers, plot and the overall tone.

    Reply
ad
 