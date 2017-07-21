Game of Thrones Video: The Stars Pick Their Favorite Scenes to Film So Far, From Big Battles to Bathtubs

Yes, we know that choosing a favorite Game of Thrones scene is harder than Valyrian steel… but we made the stars of HBO’s hit drama do it anyway.

In the video above, TVLine asks the GoT cast to name their favorite scene to film so far, and they gave us an impressively wide array of responses. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) liked the Season 3 scene with Jaime and Brienne in the bath, but Gwendoline Christie (Brienne) teases him: “Is it because you were great in that scene? I didn’t really have a lot to say. Is that why you like the scene so much?” (Christie, for the record, prefers the scene where Brienne took on a bear in mortal combat.)

Plus, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) reveals which big GoT battle scene stands out in his mind, Jerome Flynn (Bronn) reminisces about his time shooting with Peter Dinklage, and Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) tells a touching story about filming Beric’s big sword fight with the Hound.

Press PLAY on the video above to see what the stars of GoT said, then tell us in the comments: What ranks as your favorite Game of Thrones scene so far?

