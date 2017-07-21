Fear TWD Video: 'Darker, Bloodier' Season 3B Will End in 'Catastrophe'

Although there was much kidding around when Fear the Walking Dead’s cast and exiting showrunner Dave Erickson stopped by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, the back half of the AMC drama’s Season 3 is no laughing matter. “It gets really bloody,” Alycia Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia, tells Michael Ausiello in the video above.

In fact, when the Walking Dead offshoot returns on Sunday, Sept., 10, “it gets darker and bloodier than I think we’ve seen [it] before,” Erickson suggests. “There’s a bit of a catastrophe by the end of the season that will have a huge impact on every one of the characters.”

Regarding the departing EP’s successors. “My goal was to make things as hard as humanly possible for the new showrunners,” Erickson says, hastening to add: “That’s a joke.”

Press PLAY on the clip above to check out the whole Q&A, which covers everything from how Kim Dickens (Madison) reacted to Frank Dillane and Nick’s boyish new haircut to Colman Domingo feeling like he’s been starring in a Strand spinoff. Then hit the comments: Who do you predict won’t survive the season?