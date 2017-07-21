If you invite a bunch of comedians on Celebrity Family Feud, you can’t really be surprised when their language isn’t family-friendly. (Cue the Steve Harvey dumbfounded face.)

In the video above, Paul Scheer (The League, Fresh Off the Boat) stops by TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite to give Michael Ausiello a preview of Sunday’s Feud, which pits Scheer and a team of male comedians against his wife June Diane Raphael (Grace & Frankie) and a team of female comics. And yeah, things get a little racy: Scheer remembers Nicole Byer crudely describing on-air what she looks for in a man… and getting a volunteer from the studio audience!

Plus, Scheer details his love for the Feud and host Steve Harvey, explains why he didn’t bring his own family on the show (“They’re all duds… it’s like, ‘Oh, Kelly Clarkson… and her dad!’ Like, who the f–k cares about her dad, and his cowboy hat?”) and hints that his Feud episode “goes off the rails” immediately: “I don’t know what’s going to air on this show, but it was an insane 90-minute taping.”

Scheer’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud, including TV comedy stars like Adam Pally and Kristen Schaal, airs this Sunday, July 23 at 8/7c on ABC.