Night Shift Meets Ninja Warrior: Who Is the Staff's Ringer? Watch a Sneak Peek

It’s The Night Shift versus San Antonio Memorial’s day shift, as Jordan & Co. brave a fitness competition hosted by American Ninja Warrior‘s own Akbar Gbajabjamila. Who will emerge as the night owls’ ace in the hole?

In the sneak peek below from tonight’s episode of the medical drama (airing 10/9c on NBC), Jordan (played by Jill Flint) makes an aggressive wager with her day shift counterpart — one that gives Nurse Diaz pause! Jordan, though, points across the obstacle course to their ringer, assuring that all will be A-OK. Press play to see who the staff’s elite athlete is… as well as find out what favor Jordan is about to ask of Paul.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode: Drew, his mom (guest star Becky Ann Baker) and Rick’s flight home turns into a medical crisis when passengers become sickened one by one; Scott finds himself on a Tinder date he won’t soon forget; and TC puts his own life in danger to operate on a soldier.

