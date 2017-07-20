Comic-Con

Teen Wolf @ Comic-Con: War Comes to Beacon Hills in Sexy, Scary, Cameo-Filled Trailer for Final 10 Episodes

“This isn’t about killing just one werewolf,” Grandpappy Argent declares in the newest trailer for Teen Wolf‘s final 10 episodes. “We’re building an army to hunt them all.”

The trailer, released Thursday during the MTV drama’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, gives us a more complete look at the threats facing Scott and his pack as they near the end of their six-season journey.

And it isn’t just gun-toting baddies they have to worry about; several new troublemakers at Beacon Hills High — including Nolan (played by Froy Gutierrez) — will also prove to be potentially fatal nuisances. We’re also given another look at the mysterious new pairing of Scott and Malia, seen in several romantic scenarios throughout the trailer.

As for the panel itself, most of Beacon Hills’ finest — including special guest Charlie Carver (Ethan!) and surprise guest Dylan O’Brien (Stiles!) — were on hand to celebrate the final 10 episodes with a Hall H full of devoted fans. (Audience members were also treated to a sneak peek of several characters’ returns, including Jackson and Derek.)

Hit PLAY on the trailer below, then drop a comment with your hopes and/or fears for the final 10 episodes.

1 Comment
  1. David says:
    July 20, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    It’s one of the best trailers to come from the show. Hopefully they go out on a positive note. They need something to draw back all the viewers they lost and cast returns might help with some of the numbers, but no one will stick around if the writing isn’t on point.

