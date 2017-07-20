Comic-Con

Teen Wolf Team Teases Steamy Shower Scene, Opens Up About Show's 'Sad' Sendoff (and That Possible Reboot!)

By /

“It’s important to teach good hygiene.” That is how one Teen Wolf cast member explained away the steamy shower encounter glimpsed in promos for the MTV drama’s final run of 10 episodes, premiering Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c.

Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

RELATEDTeen Wolf Reboot Eyed at MTV — Long Before It Has Even Ended

Speaking with Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite, series creator Jeff Davis called the apparent Scott/Malia hookup “a natural progression,” explaining that with things winding down, there’s a want to “go down paths you’ve never gone down before.” (And if any “Stalia” fans are reaching for pitchforks? “Bring it on!” he says.)

PHOTOSTeen Wolf: Scott and Malia Kiss, Plus 24 Other Key Moments From the 6B Trailer

Elsewhere in the above video Q&A: Tyler Posey considers Stiles’ possible reaction to the aforementioned illicitness (“I’d think it was adorable”); Dylan Sprayberry talks about Liam’s love going missing; Cody Christian ponders why everybody seems to love Theo; and Davis shares the latest on the brand-new, so-soon “reboot” talk — any why reinventing the series would be “incredibly hard” for him.

Also, Posey and the others preview “nostalgic, warm and whole… and sad” series finale coming your way.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Riana says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    I wonder how stiles will feel considering he also took a steamy shower with malia.

    Reply
ad
 