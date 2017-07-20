Comic-Con

Shadowhunters @ Comic-Con: First Look at Sarah Hyland as Seelie Queen

By /

The next time Shadowhunters fans cross paths with the Seelie Queen — specifically on the Freeform drama’s Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 episodes — she’s going to look a little different than you remember.

RELATEDShadowhunters Star Previews Jace’s Future With Clary and Maia: ‘It Gets Worse Before It Gets Better’
Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, it was announced that Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will play a new, more adult iteration of the maniacal monarch we met just a few weeks ago.

The cast even came equipped with a clip of Hyland (and her fancy fairy accent!) in action. In the 2-minute sneak peek, Simon expresses his concerns about an impending war — one the queen has no intention of stopping. In fact, it’s exactly what she wants.

ICYMILast Week’s Shadowhunters Recap: Family Secrets

Additionally, it was announced Thursday that Alisha Wainwright (aka Maia Roberts) has been promoted to a series regular for the series’ upcoming third season. (In other news, can you believe we’re already talking about Season 3? Where did the time go?)

Hit PLAY on the clip of Hyland above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Dominique says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    i actually very much enjoyed the fact that such a powerful creature still looked like a child/pretended to look like a child. it added another layer of scary to the character, you couldn’t guess what she would do next because her looks threw you off.
    so to be honest i’m not sure why this casting bit was necessary.

    Reply
    • Wordsmith says:
      July 20, 2017 at 3:18 PM

      Because the show has a not-so-subtle mandate to include as many sexy/desirable characters as feasible.

      Reply
ad
 