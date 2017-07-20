Shadowhunters @ Comic-Con: First Look at Sarah Hyland as Seelie Queen

The next time Shadowhunters fans cross paths with the Seelie Queen — specifically on the Freeform drama’s Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 episodes — she’s going to look a little different than you remember.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, it was announced that Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will play a new, more adult iteration of the maniacal monarch we met just a few weeks ago.

The cast even came equipped with a clip of Hyland (and her fancy fairy accent!) in action. In the 2-minute sneak peek, Simon expresses his concerns about an impending war — one the queen has no intention of stopping. In fact, it’s exactly what she wants.

Additionally, it was announced Thursday that Alisha Wainwright (aka Maia Roberts) has been promoted to a series regular for the series’ upcoming third season. (In other news, can you believe we’re already talking about Season 3? Where did the time go?)

Hit PLAY on the clip of Hyland above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.