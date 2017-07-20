Ratings: Salvation Holds Steady in Week 2, LBS: Forever Young Hits Lows

CBS’ Salvation in Week 2 drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dropping a few eyeballs from its premiere while steady in the demo.
Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.2 mil/1.8) ticked down week-to-week but still led Wednesday in both measures.
Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (5.8 mil/0.8) slipped to series lows, while The Carmichael Show (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady.
Fox’s MasterChef (3.4 mil/1.1) and The F Word (2.1 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth in the demo.
Did you publish the ratings from Monday or Tuesday?
Monday: http://tvline.com/2017/07/18/so-you-think-you-can-dance-ratings-season-14/ Skipped Tuesday (AGT was steady, WOD dipped a tenth!)
Enjoying Salvation so far. The acting is good, storylines interesting, and production values top notch for a summer series. Although I love the over-the-top antics of Zoo, this show feels more like a Fall series or something that could work on a streaming service. Of course, Under the Dome also started out strong before devolving into a hate-watchers summer dream! Hopefully this one will stay on the right track for as long as it lasts.