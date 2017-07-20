Salvation Ratings CBS
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Salvation Holds Steady in Week 2, LBS: Forever Young Hits Lows

By /

CBS’ Salvation in Week 2 drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dropping a few eyeballs from its premiere while steady in the demo.

TV Stars Back at Work: Fall 2017 Photos
Launch Gallery

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.2 mil/1.8) ticked down week-to-week but still led Wednesday in both measures.

RELATEDThe Carmichael Show Cancelled at NBC

Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (5.8 mil/0.8) slipped to series lows, while The Carmichael Show (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?

Fox’s MasterChef (3.4 mil/1.1) and The F Word (2.1 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth in the demo.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Shaun says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:33 AM

    Did you publish the ratings from Monday or Tuesday?

    Reply
  2. dan says:
    July 20, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    Enjoying Salvation so far. The acting is good, storylines interesting, and production values top notch for a summer series. Although I love the over-the-top antics of Zoo, this show feels more like a Fall series or something that could work on a streaming service. Of course, Under the Dome also started out strong before devolving into a hate-watchers summer dream! Hopefully this one will stay on the right track for as long as it lasts.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 