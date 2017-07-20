Ratings: Salvation Holds Steady in Week 2, LBS: Forever Young Hits Lows

CBS’ Salvation in Week 2 drew 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, dropping a few eyeballs from its premiere while steady in the demo.

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6.2 mil/1.8) ticked down week-to-week but still led Wednesday in both measures.

Over on NBC, Little Big Shots: Forever Young (5.8 mil/0.8) slipped to series lows, while The Carmichael Show (3.3 mil/0.7) was steady.

Fox’s MasterChef (3.4 mil/1.1) and The F Word (2.1 mil/0.7) each rose a tenth in the demo.