Marvel's Inhumans: Medusa's Hair Puts Maximus in Chokehold in New Trailer

Marvel’s Inhumans made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, unspooling a new IMAX trailer for attendees in Ballroom 20.

The two-minute sneak peek features our first glimpse at Medusa’s hair-raising abilities, as King Black Bolt’s resilient warrior wife goes after power-hungry brother-in-law Maximus. In the footage, Maximus also warns Black Bolt of what the humans might do if they were to discover their superhuman species.

“Brother, sooner or later the humans are going to find us. Their first course of action will be to try and destroy us,” Maximus says to Black Bolt. “We need to go to Earth now. We need to strike first.”

Marvel’s Inhumans makes its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c. Those same two (of Season 1’s eight) episodes will be exclusively screened in IMAX theaters four weeks earlier, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the latest Inhumans trailer, then tell us if you’re more or less excited about the show based on the newly released footage.