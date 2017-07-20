Comic-Con

Marvel's Inhumans: Medusa's Hair Puts Maximus in Chokehold in New Trailer

By /

Marvel’s Inhumans made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, unspooling a new IMAX trailer for attendees in Ballroom 20.

RELATED15 Superhero/Sci-Fi/Fantasy Flops That Missed the Comic-Con Boom
Exclusive Comic-Con Portraits From Favorite Shows
Launch Gallery

The two-minute sneak peek features our first glimpse at Medusa’s hair-raising abilities, as King Black Bolt’s resilient warrior wife goes after power-hungry brother-in-law Maximus. In the footage, Maximus also warns Black Bolt of what the humans might do if they were to discover their superhuman species.

“Brother, sooner or later the humans are going to find us. Their first course of action will be to try and destroy us,” Maximus says to Black Bolt. “We need to go to Earth now. We need to strike first.”

Marvel’s Inhumans makes its ABC debut on Friday, Sept. 29, with a two-hour premiere starting at 8/7c. Those same two (of Season 1’s eight) episodes will be exclusively screened in IMAX theaters four weeks earlier, starting Friday, Sept. 1.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the latest Inhumans trailer, then tell us if you’re more or less excited about the show based on the newly released footage.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. Sara says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:19 PM

    I actually think this looks pretty cool. I am excited for it to premiere.

    Reply
  2. Crow17 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:20 PM

    It just looks bad, but there will be a full season. I hope they tested the pilot and made changes.

    Reply
  3. Nick says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:22 PM

    Why even put this crap in IMAX? Who decided to spend money on this? Ugh.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 