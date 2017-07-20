Fahrenheit 451: Michael B. Jordan Is on Fire in HBO Movie — See First Photo

There aren’t enough fire emojis in the world to describe this first-look photo from HBO’s Fahrenheit 451… so we’ll just show it to you, OK?

Michael B. Jordan (Friday Night Lights) and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) star in HBO’s new TV movie adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel that imagines a dark future where “firemen” burn books — which catch fire at the titular temperature — and history is outlawed. The photo above gives us our first glimpse of the movie so far, with Jordan taking aim with a formidable-looking flamethrower while Shannon looks on.

Jordan plays Montag, a young fireman who rejects the new-world order and butts heads with his mentor Beatty (Shannon) as he fights to regain his humanity.

Fahrenheit 451 is currently filming; no premiere date has been set.

Take a look at the photo above, and then tell us in the comments: Are you feeling the heat?