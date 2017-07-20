Fahrenheit 451 HBO Movie Michael B. Jordan Michael Shannon
Courtesy of HBO

Fahrenheit 451: Michael B. Jordan Is on Fire in HBO Movie — See First Photo

By /

There aren’t enough fire emojis in the world to describe this first-look photo from HBO’s Fahrenheit 451… so we’ll just show it to you, OK?

RELATEDMichael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon to Headline Fahrenheit 451 Movie for HBO

Michael B. Jordan (Friday Night Lights) and Michael Shannon (Boardwalk Empire) star in HBO’s new TV movie adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic novel that imagines a dark future where “firemen” burn books — which catch fire at the titular temperature — and history is outlawed. The photo above gives us our first glimpse of the movie so far, with Jordan taking aim with a formidable-looking flamethrower while Shannon looks on.

Jordan plays Montag, a young fireman who rejects the new-world order and butts heads with his mentor Beatty (Shannon) as he fights to regain his humanity.

RELATEDGame of Thrones EPs to Helm Alt-History Drama Confederate at HBO

Fahrenheit 451 is currently filming; no premiere date has been set.

Take a look at the photo above, and then tell us in the comments: Are you feeling the heat?

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    July 20, 2017 at 11:03 AM

    Flame on.

    Reply
  2. Timmah says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    I wish they would stop re-making the classics.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 