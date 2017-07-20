15 Superhero/Sci-Fi/Fantasy Flops That Missed the Comic-Con Boom

This week, dozens of comic-book, sci-fi and fantasy shows will descend on Comic-Con, proving that right now on TV, nerd genres are king… but what about the shows that were born too soon?
Time for a painful history lesson: Before The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and Arrow combined to make superheroes and the supernatural hot on TV again, plenty of shows tried to do the same — and failed spectacularly. We dug into the archives and unearthed 15 unlucky series from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s, all lasting three seasons or less, that might’ve packed Hall H full of fans for a decade if they’d aired during the current Comic-Con boom, but now have to settle for the occasional reunion rumor.
Check out the gallery on the right — or click here for direct access — to see which flops from the world of comic books, sci-fi and fantasy made our list. And of course, because we’re not blessed with superhuman memories, feel free to remind us of any not-so-golden oldies we missed in the comments.
The first Flash was fantastic. It has more influenced the films of superheroes than one might think. It had his own identity. This series had conjugated humor and drama. Even the current TV series Flash has taken quite a few things from the original TV series. The comics were inspired by this series too.
The Moonlight cancellation hurt the most! They really missed the mark on that one. For one, it had a loyal following and actually stayed pretty steady in the ratings, especially for a Friday night show (which by today’s standards would be a huge hit). And like you mention, only six months later, the Twilight movie came out. But they should have known this would happen. At that time, the Twilight books were already popular and gaining quickly with the film in production. So, really all it took was a little bit of foresight. It’s still one of my all time favorite shows. It had one of the coolest vampire mythologies (connecting to royalty and the French Revolution), a beauty and the beast romance with amazing chemistry from the actors, a leading man who you believed as a kick-butt vampire, and, of course, memorable snark from Jason Dohring! Too bad they couldn’t do a TV Movie where everyone’s aged because they’ve been using the temporary cure…I’d still watch.
Firefly could have been epic but it was given up on too soon.
You left out my absolute favorite Middleman. Only me and maybe 36 other people watched it, but it is an absolute delight. It was on ABC Family, so it didn’t get widespread publicity. It’s an hilarious, quirky show that I love.
Hope u caught the comic they brought out which rounded off the season.
The cast also did a live read of the script to that “missing ep” at some kinda comicon type place. I got a recording somewhere but unfortunately it is unlistentoable cos (1) microphone no where near the cast so u can’t hear them and (2) well (1) is enough, darn it.
This is one of the few shows I’ve watched/marathoned multiple times – Pushing Daisies being another.
I really feel that Birds of Prey could do well now if they tried a reboot. I loved that show.
I’d love that. When arrow ends move the new canary to there. But batgirl is getting her own movie so…
Ah but Birds of Prey is Bat Girl many years after she has hung up that name and become Oracle. Even with the movie they can still do this.
So. Many. Memories. LOVED The Greatest American Hero and Sequest DMV. And Firefly. Hard to believe that some of these didn’t make it. But, as you said, many were just slightly ahead of their time.
Did…Did you just call Firefly a flop in the title? Woah dude, that’s just going too far! ;)
You missed Journeyman, a fantastic time travel show with Kevin McKidd, Moon Bloodgood, Reed Diamond and and future Fringe star John Noble among others. It was a great take on the time travel genre. Unfortunately it was doomed because of the writers strike. Even though it only had one season, it’s still one of the best time travel tv shows ever made in my opinion.
OMG!!! I forgot about that show. I loved it!!!
SEAQUEST DSV, an awesome season 1 and two terrible additional seasons. RIP Jonathan Brandis, will never be forgotten.
I can’t believe Dark Angel didn’t make the list, it was a really good show. (Well it did start to slide during season two,) It put Jessica Alba and Michael Weatherly on the map and had great guest stars.