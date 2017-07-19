The X-Files Update: Mitch Pileggi to Return as Skinner in Season 11

Mulder and Scully won’t be going it alone when The X-Files returns for an eleventh season.

Mitch Pileggi has signed on to reprise his role as FBI Assistant Director Walter Skinner on the Fox sci-fi drama, our sister site Deadline is reporting. The cult favorite was revived by Fox last year after a 14-year hiatus, with a ten-episode Season 11 slated to air sometime during the 2017-18 TV season.

Pileggi joins series stars David Duchovny (Agent Fox Mulder) and Gillian Anderson (Agent Dana Scully), who have already signed on to return for Season 11. Series creator Chris Carter will executive-produce the season, with veteran writers Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan and James Wong returning to chip in episodes.

Making his debut way back in Season 1, Skinner served as Mulder and Scully’s FBI supervisor and quickly became a fan favorite. Outside of The X-Files, Pileggi’s recent TV roles include FX’s Sons of Anarchy and TNT’s Dallas revival.