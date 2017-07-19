Walking Dead Gets Season 8 Premiere Date — Plus, FearTWD's Return Date

The Walking Dead will commence its eighth season on AMC this fall, beginning with its milestone 100th episode.

The post-apocalyptic zombie drama will return on Sunday, Oct. 22, the basic cabler has announced. A poster for the new season has also been released, pitting Rick against Negan.

What’s more, AMC has released key art for the Season 3B of Fear the Walking Dead, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Both The Walking Dead and its spinoff will return to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with back-to-back panels on Friday, July 21. Further details can be found here.

Are you excited for The Walking Dead‘s return? Hit the comments with your hopes/fears for Season 8.