Walking Dead Gets Season 8 Premiere Date — Plus, FearTWD's Return Date

The Walking Dead will commence its eighth season on AMC this fall, beginning with its milestone 100th episode.
The post-apocalyptic zombie drama will return on Sunday, Oct. 22, the basic cabler has announced. A poster for the new season has also been released, pitting Rick against Negan.
What’s more, AMC has released key art for the Season 3B of Fear the Walking Dead, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Both The Walking Dead and its spinoff will return to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, with back-to-back panels on Friday, July 21. Further details can be found here.
Are you excited for The Walking Dead‘s return? Hit the comments with your hopes/fears for Season 8.
Is the woman in the lower right hand corner of the FTWD poster Lola or Luciana? Seems weird that Luciana spent most of the season unconscious and then just…left
Um. That’s Ofelia.
I think it might be the woman from the dam? Not sure though
Can’t wait love them both.
Happy the premiere date for The Walking Dead’s new season have been announced! Good poster for the new season. I can’t wait to see the trailer for the new season on Friday! Good poster for the 2nd half of Fear the Walking Dead’s latest season.
This annoys me because TWDs late October start affects AMC Fear Fest. Instead of more horror movies, they’ll do a TWD marathon filling up the schedule. And lately the Fear Fest schedule is already lacking great horror films.
Love that poster! I’m so excited for season 8. Just a few days until we get the first trailer! And this year they’ll actually get to show us some good stuff, unlike last year where the marketing revolved around that stupid cliffhanger…
WhooHooo on both counts. Rick vs Negan is gonna be awesome and FTWD finally hit it’s stride. A bit disappointed that they killed off *spoiler* (haha won’t say) in the Fear mid season finale but I can see why it had to happen.