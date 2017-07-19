Teen Wolf Reboot Eyed at MTV — Yes, Weeks Before It Has Even Ended

Because now we apparently talk of “reboots” before a show has actually ended, MTV is said to be in early discussions with Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis about reviving the not-yet-dead drama as an anthology series.
The basic cabler is talking with Davis about the idea of bringing the series back within “a couple of years” with a predominantly “new class” (because everyone loved Saved by the Bell: The New Class, right?) and new setting. What’s more, the series’ current storyline is expected to continue beyond the “final” 10 episodes in the form of a Serial-esque podcast.
“These characters and these stories have hit a peak,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”
Again, Teen Wolf‘s alleged final season isn’t even over yet. Season 6B — which features the returns of Jackson, Derek, Stiles and Ethan (watch trailer) — premieres Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c.
Your thoughts on the idea of rebooting Teen Wolf so soon?
Doesn’t sound like a reboot, more like a sequel.
I’m willing to give the continuation/sequel/reboot a chance.
They, of course, MUST call it “Teen Wolf Too.”
What about something actually in the spirit of the original movies?
Cool. I wouldn’t mind having a female lead. Someone like Malia
I thought MTV was getting out of the scripted game? They’ll recycle something that isn’t even over, and yet cancel Sweet/Vicious, which deserved more.
I’m torn.
One hand hand this “franchise” is the perfect little summer guilty pleasure – audience-friendly but not stupid, decently written and not repeating the same storyline over and over again (looking at you, Originals). On the other – after two seasons I can’t even be bothered to remember names of characters from Team B and the last new character I actually like was Malia. They’re just there and I won’t even notice them gone. So the biggest obstacle here is writing new characters that would rival Scott, Stiles, Lydia and Derek in means of attracting the audience.
Nah, try something new. I don’t know, maybe adapt Teen Witch into a darker, grittier show instead and have it loosely connect somehow. It can be a good rebooted revival like Teen Wolf was but still in a similar “universe” with Teen Witch.
Ooh I would be interested in a Teen Witch TV series with darker tones
Weird indeed, that we talk of reboots before something actually ends. Befits today’s world though. The podcast idea seems bad and. A sequel without the same characters and as an anthology is an odd way of doing it. But I would watch. Just hope it’d be gayer.