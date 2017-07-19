Teen Wolf Reboot Eyed at MTV — Yes, Weeks Before It Has Even Ended

Because now we apparently talk of “reboots” before a show has actually ended, MTV is said to be in early discussions with Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis about reviving the not-yet-dead drama as an anthology series.

The basic cabler is talking with Davis about the idea of bringing the series back within “a couple of years” with a predominantly “new class” (because everyone loved Saved by the Bell: The New Class, right?) and new setting. What’s more, the series’ current storyline is expected to continue beyond the “final” 10 episodes in the form of a Serial-esque podcast.

“These characters and these stories have hit a peak,” MTV president Chris McCarthy told The Hollywood Reporter. “We are talking with Jeff about how do we actually keep that franchise alive. And the beauty of the evolution of media is you can see the series going on through a series of podcasts and then see a resurrection of a new class in a couple years.”

Again, Teen Wolf‘s alleged final season isn’t even over yet. Season 6B — which features the returns of Jackson, Derek, Stiles and Ethan (watch trailer) — premieres Sunday, July 30 at 8/7c.

Your thoughts on the idea of rebooting Teen Wolf so soon?