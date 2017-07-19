Colbert Mocks Trump, GOP Over Failure to Repeal and Replace Obamacare

Stephen Colbert basked in the government’s failure to move forward with an Obamacare alternative on Tuesday, declaring so-called Trumpcare “deader than the people that would have been dead if Trumpcare passed.”
The Late Show host began his monologue with word that the GOP’s health care plan “was pronounced dead of terminal sucking,” mocking the likes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for failing to repeal and replace Obamacare when “Republicans control only all three branches of government.”
“Republicans said one thing for the last four elections,” Colbert said, before queuing up a series of soundbites featuring McConnell, Ryan and Sen. John McCain promising to get rid of the health care policy implemented by the last administration. “It was your one job. It’s your tag line. It’s your motto. It’s Paul Ryan’s tramp stamp. … And it wasn’t just the House of Representatives and the Senate, it was also our Chucklehead in Chief” Donald Trump, who promised throughout his candidacy to repeal and replace Obamacare on Day 1.
“Don’t worry, the Republicans have a great back-up plan,” Colbert insisted, referring to McConnell’s already failed initiative to repeal, but not replace Obamacare. “You know, just take it away and don’t fix it — like when your car gets a flat tire, you remove the tire, then cut the brake cables and push the car into a crowd of uninsured old people.
“This is a good time to remind you that when they knew [former president] Barack Obama would veto it, the GOP voted more than 60 times to repeal Obamacare, but now that they can actually do it, they don’t have the balls. All of those times they voted, they must have been yanking their own lever,” Colbert continued, forcing network censors to blur out a certain hand motion. “Now when they have a Republican president, they can’t get their vote up.”
Watch Colbert’s monologue above, then chime in below and tell what you thought of his response to the GOP’s shortcomings.
Well proof when you elect a clown you get a circus. I know his die hard minions won’t comprehend the ignorance of this man but sorry you and the GOP do own it. Total control and Zero. Hey McConnell and Ryan, keep doing those back room deals with only a select few. You will stay on course just like during Obama’s 8 years and get nothing accomplish. Maybe #45 should learn how to lead and stop being the tv reality man.
So funny, so true, and so very sad.
The truth is that the GOP and the lies they have been spewing to the American public is that they really never wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare. They just want to repeal it and NOT replace it. They’d rather have a system where all health care is privatized and the government is not is the social welfare business at all.
Also, they really want to wipe out every piece of legislation Obama passed during his term. Their hatred of him was never really hidden, their racism was on display every single second he was in office which I’m not surprised considering that racist groups and the GOP have a cozy relationship.
Wake up Obama care was the biggest lie
Prove it
Love Colbert. Right on. It is hard to fathom that the Republicans own all three branches and yet couldn’t repeal it. And then there is Trump saying just dump it, proving once again he doesn’t know how to govern. The many complaints about Trump have long since stopped being about the election. A business man doesn’t necessarily make a good President and he is proving that every day. Bullying doesn’t always work especially in government . I have still yet to see how he has ” Made America Great Again”. All of this courtesy of not wanting a ” criminal” in office. The rest of the world must be laughing at us and this pathetic excuse for a leader
Sure, the GOP (which while old is feeling DECIDEDLY not grand) failed to even repeal Obamacare, but remember that is a GOOD thing. Ripping away healthcare without ANYTHING to replace it is bad. If only congress could ignore Trump and work together to fix it. That would be new and exciting, our congress working for us for a change!