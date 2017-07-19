Julia Roberts' Homecoming Drama Nabs Two-Season Deal at Amazon

Amazon is officially in business with the Pretty Woman.

The streaming service has given a two-season order to Homecoming, a half-hour political thriller starring Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, our sister site Deadline reports.

Written by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, Homecoming is described as a political thriller that centers on three characters: a caseworker at a secret government facility (played by Roberts), her supervisor, and a soldier. The project is based on the fictional podcast of the same name, which starred Catherine Keener (as the caseworker), Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris and David Cross.

For Amazon, the Homecoming pick-up marks their second big get in recent months. Last November, the streamer announced a two-season pick-up for an untitled series from Silver Linings Playbook director David O. Russell, starring Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore.

In addition to Homecoming, Roberts is also set to star in the forthcoming HBO limited series Today Will Be Different.