Hulu Adds HIMYM, NYPD Blue, White Collar, M*A*S*H, Dollhouse and Others

How I Met Your Mother, Burn Notice and the acclaimed Korean War dramedy M*A*S*H are among the series of which Hulu will now be streaming every episode, as part of a monster deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

Other series set to make their Hulu debut in the coming weeks include Raising Hope, White Collar, The Glades, Dollhouse, NYPD Blue, The Unit, Better Off Ted and Witches of East End.

Additionally, the complete libraries for Glee and Bones will finally be available on the streamer.

All told, Hulu is adding the following; *denotes Hulu debut:

Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother*, Raising Hope*, The Bernie Mac Show*, Better Off Ted*, Reba, Life in Pieces*

Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue*, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice*, White Collar, The Practice

Iconic Series: M*A*S*H*, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show

Also: The Unit*, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, The Grinder*, White Collar*, Saving Grace, Lie To Me*, Graceland*, Dollhouse*, Wilfred*, The Glades*, Saving Grace*, Legit*, Sirens*, Breakout Kings*, Witches of East End*, Legends*, Damien*