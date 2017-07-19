Hulu Adds HIMYM, NYPD Blue, White Collar, M*A*S*H, Dollhouse and Others

How I Met Your Mother, Burn Notice and the acclaimed Korean War dramedy M*A*S*H are among the series of which Hulu will now be streaming every episode, as part of a monster deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.
Other series set to make their Hulu debut in the coming weeks include Raising Hope, White Collar, The Glades, Dollhouse, NYPD Blue, The Unit, Better Off Ted and Witches of East End.
Additionally, the complete libraries for Glee and Bones will finally be available on the streamer.
All told, Hulu is adding the following; *denotes Hulu debut:
Hit Comedies: How I Met Your Mother*, Raising Hope*, The Bernie Mac Show*, Better Off Ted*, Reba, Life in Pieces*
Long-Running Dramas: NYPD Blue*, Bones, Glee, Burn Notice*, White Collar, The Practice
Iconic Series: M*A*S*H*, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, St. Elsewhere, Hill Street Blues, The Bob Newhart Show
Also: The Unit*, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, The Grinder*, White Collar*, Saving Grace, Lie To Me*, Graceland*, Dollhouse*, Wilfred*, The Glades*, Saving Grace*, Legit*, Sirens*, Breakout Kings*, Witches of East End*, Legends*, Damien*
Yay. Burn Notice
Does this mean they’re leaving Netflix?
Ditto. Will they now be off Netflix? I have yet to see the last season of Bones and have been waiting for it to hit. Now it may not?!?!?
Not necessarily means that they are leaving Netflix, there are few shows they have in common. Just got wait until Netflix’s August comes out.
Holy cow, the entirety of M*A*S*H?? I may have just been convinced not to cancel Hulu.
Me too
Good I’ve been reluctant to cancel Netflix but I think it might be time. I bet a few of these shows will be pulled from Netflix if their contracts are almost up. Netflix is more concerned with original content and are losing shows left and right. Their original content is very hit or miss plus they are adding tons of content that require subtitles, mainly Spanish and Korean I believe. I do hope Hulu will have the rights to Psych very soon and does not attempt to follow the same path as Netflix.
I’m excited, NYPD Blue has never been offered. M*A*S*H is a good get too. Put Doctor Who back too..
NYPD Blue was on Amazon Prime for free for a couple years, then it disappeared and is now available for pay only on Prime. DirecTV customers have been enjoying NYPD Blue for the last couple years as they have run the entire series from start to finish. Right now they are at the start of season 10 of THE BEST SHOW OF ALL TIME! :) I record it every day and watch one episode every morning before I go to work…sure beats the news these days.
Oh, man, Better Off Ted was a great show, taken from us too soon. Can’t wait to watch that one again.
ST ELSEWHERE!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for what seems like forever to see that again. :-)
Next we need to see ER being available somewhere. Right now the only places I can find it are on Amazon Prime ($20/season) or iTunes (same price as Prime). I’d love to watch ER from the beginning again.
To my fellow ER junkie. Seasons 1-6 are being shown on POP (Dish channel 117). I forgot how much I loved this show.
I hope they get ALL seasons of some of these “library” titles – especially those already on Hulu as 1 or 2 seasons, like St. Elsewhere (season only)
^(Season 1 only)
Unless HIMYM made a new ending, I’m not interested.
Chortle!
Preach. Once was (more than) enough for that nonsense.
Sweet. Good shows coming and yea!!! to getting all the seasons of Bones
Good shows that got added to Hulu!
Oh man, I wish Hulu was available in my country. Some of these titles are already being taken of Netflix’s catalog in Brazil and going to other streaming services, plus Hulu’s original shows are looking more interesting now than they ever were.