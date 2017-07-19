Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet to Simpsons, a Chicago P.D. Promotion and More

It appears Jamie Lanister will be storming Springfield to pay Fox’s The Simpsons a visit.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will lend his voice to the long-running animated series in the upcoming episode “The Serfsons” — described as “a love letter to the fantasy genre” — EW.com reports.

Details on Coster-Waldau’s character are being kept under wraps, however executive producer Matt Selman hinted that the character will be quite similar to the Game of Thrones “Kingslayer” and that he has “a surprising and sexy connection to one of the main characters.”

Season 29 of The Simpsons will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mykelti Williamson (Justified) will recur during Season 5 of NBC’s Chicago P.D., reprising his role as Lieutenant Denny Woods, Voight’s former partner, who was first introduced at the end of Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Paige Davis will reprise her hosting role on TLC’s Trading Spaces revival, premiering in 2018, E! News has confirmed.

* The upcoming Crackle drama The Oath — which stars Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Katrina Law (Arrow) — has added Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), Billy Malone (Murder in the First) and Sarah Dumont (The Royals) in recurring roles.

* OWN has ordered Love Is ___, from Being Mary Jane and The Game creators Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. Inspired by the duo’s real-life relationship, the series will follow a modern-day power couple.

* Oh, and there’s this:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?

3 Comments
  1. Jenny Rarden says:
    July 19, 2017 at 11:19 AM

    I’m so confused about the Chicago PD news. I thought that story line with that character was wrapped up nicely last season. He was a dirty cop and got caught and in trouble because of it. I know Voight was dirty and redeemed, but I don’t see how WIlliamson’s character will be used recurringly the way they left him… Huh.

    Reply
    • Dean says:
      July 19, 2017 at 1:40 PM

      Either he becomes a source of info for Voight the way Maurice Owens and Eddie Little were or despite being dismissed from the department he can cause trouble for Voight as a civillian as payback.

      Reply
  2. TV Gord says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    I’m glad to see Mykelti returning. He should stir things up. I’ve been a fan of his since long before Forrest Gump, when he was on The New WKRP in Cincinnati! Good to see him back on TV on a semi-regular basis.

    Reply
