David Benioff D B Weiss Confederate Series Order
Courtesy of HBO

Game of Thrones EPs to Helm Alt-History Drama Confederate at HBO

By /

The War for the Iron Throne hasn’t even finished yet, but Game of Thrones showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff already have their sights set on a sweeping new conflict.

The HBO fantasy series’ EPs will head up Confederate, a drama set in an alternative timeline United States, the premium cabler announced Wednesday.

PHOTOSGame of Thrones Season 7 First Look: Is Daenerys’ Ally About to Jump Ship?

Per the official release:

Confederate chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.

Benioff and Weiss will write the show with executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Malcolm Spellman (Empire.)Game of Thrones‘ Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield also will serve as EPs.

RELATEDRatings: Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Sets New Record

“We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”

As previously reported, Benioff and Weiss will have no involvement in the planned Thrones prequel spinoffs at HBO.

RELATEDGame of Thrones: John Bradley on Sam’s Citadel Struggles and Working With New Cast Member Jim Broadbent

Production on Confederate will begin after Thrones‘ eighth and final season wraps.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

12 Comments
  1. T.W.S.S. says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    Are we looking at a 2018 or 2019 airdate?

    Reply
  2. Jeremy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Considering the longer development process at HBO and GOT being in production for another year or so, this show will probably be out closer to 2020.

    Reply
  3. Don Amidon says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:28 PM

    It’s been done. Read Harry Turtledove’s Southern Victory series of books.

    Reply
    • Jerry says:
      July 19, 2017 at 2:40 PM

      I came here to say the same thing! Part of me would like them to adapt those books, but I can understand if they want to do some original material for a change.

      Reply
    • David Graf says:
      July 19, 2017 at 4:02 PM

      The shame is that it’s going to be hard for them to do it better than Turtledove did in his series and what’s more – the books are done! None of this foot dragging that Martin has gotten away with for years.

      Reply
  4. Ian says:
    July 19, 2017 at 2:33 PM

    You couldn’t pay me to watch this.
    Weiss and Benioff have already proven how white and straight and male they are with Game of Thrones, WHAT ON EARTH IS HBO THINKING.

    Reply
    • FatherOctavian says:
      July 19, 2017 at 2:59 PM

      But neither Nichelle Tramble Spellman nor Malcolm Spellman check all three of those boxes.

      Reply
    • Coop says:
      July 19, 2017 at 4:03 PM

      HBO is probably thinking something along the lines of: “Gosh, I hope Confederate can be 1/2 as successful as Game of Thrones and we’ll be printing money again!”

      Reply
  5. Uno says:
    July 19, 2017 at 3:09 PM

    Looking FWD to it

    Reply
  6. Steven says:
    July 19, 2017 at 4:06 PM

    These guys have proven they are only interested in telling typical white, male stories.
    I’ll tune in if there’s a role reversal and the white guys are the slaves. Otherwise, not interested. Next…

    Reply
    • Coop says:
      July 19, 2017 at 4:51 PM

      Unless I’m wrong, their only writing credits are Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny, which happen to be two of the best shows this century. Count me in wanting more stuff on that level. Every single thing doesn’t have to be about race or gender.

      Reply
  7. LC says:
    July 19, 2017 at 5:27 PM

    This sounds like an offensive disaster.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 