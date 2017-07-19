Game of Thrones EPs to Helm Alt-History Drama Confederate at HBO

The War for the Iron Throne hasn’t even finished yet, but Game of Thrones showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff already have their sights set on a sweeping new conflict.

The HBO fantasy series’ EPs will head up Confederate, a drama set in an alternative timeline United States, the premium cabler announced Wednesday.

Per the official release:

Confederate chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.

Benioff and Weiss will write the show with executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Malcolm Spellman (Empire.)Game of Thrones‘ Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield also will serve as EPs.

“We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”

As previously reported, Benioff and Weiss will have no involvement in the planned Thrones prequel spinoffs at HBO.

Production on Confederate will begin after Thrones‘ eighth and final season wraps.