Game of Thrones EPs to Helm Alt-History Drama Confederate at HBO

The War for the Iron Throne hasn’t even finished yet, but Game of Thrones showrunners D. B. Weiss and David Benioff already have their sights set on a sweeping new conflict.
The HBO fantasy series’ EPs will head up Confederate, a drama set in an alternative timeline United States, the premium cabler announced Wednesday.
Per the official release:
Confederate chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.
Benioff and Weiss will write the show with executive producers Nichelle Tramble Spellman (The Good Wife) and Malcolm Spellman (Empire.)Game of Thrones‘ Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield also will serve as EPs.
“We have discussed Confederate for years, originally as a concept for a feature film,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “But our experience on Thrones has convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO. There won’t be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world, and we couldn’t imagine better partners in world-building than Nichelle and Malcolm, who have impressed us for a long time with their wit, their imagination and their Scrabble-playing skills.”
As previously reported, Benioff and Weiss will have no involvement in the planned Thrones prequel spinoffs at HBO.
Production on Confederate will begin after Thrones‘ eighth and final season wraps.
Are we looking at a 2018 or 2019 airdate?
Considering the longer development process at HBO and GOT being in production for another year or so, this show will probably be out closer to 2020.
It’s been done. Read Harry Turtledove’s Southern Victory series of books.
I came here to say the same thing! Part of me would like them to adapt those books, but I can understand if they want to do some original material for a change.
The shame is that it’s going to be hard for them to do it better than Turtledove did in his series and what’s more – the books are done! None of this foot dragging that Martin has gotten away with for years.
You couldn’t pay me to watch this.
Weiss and Benioff have already proven how white and straight and male they are with Game of Thrones, WHAT ON EARTH IS HBO THINKING.
But neither Nichelle Tramble Spellman nor Malcolm Spellman check all three of those boxes.
HBO is probably thinking something along the lines of: “Gosh, I hope Confederate can be 1/2 as successful as Game of Thrones and we’ll be printing money again!”
Looking FWD to it
These guys have proven they are only interested in telling typical white, male stories.
I’ll tune in if there’s a role reversal and the white guys are the slaves. Otherwise, not interested. Next…
Unless I’m wrong, their only writing credits are Game of Thrones and It’s Always Sunny, which happen to be two of the best shows this century. Count me in wanting more stuff on that level. Every single thing doesn’t have to be about race or gender.
This sounds like an offensive disaster.