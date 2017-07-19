Fall TV Preview
Eloise Mumford
Chicago Fire Season 6: Eloise Mumford to Recur as Friend of [Spoiler]'s

NBC’s Chicago Fire has added Eloise Mumford in a recurring role for Season 6.

According to THR.com, the Lone Star alum has been cast as Hope Jacquinot, an old friend of Sylvie Brett’s — a playful “girl-next-door” type who has escaped her tine Indiana hometown to brave big, bad Chicago.

In addition to her run as one of James Wolk’s wives on the gone-too-soon Lone Star, Mumford’s previous TV credits include The River and Starz’s Crash.

Chicago Fire opens its new season on Sept. 28, now airing Thursdays at 10/9c (leading out of NBC’s new Superstore/The Good Place/Will & Grace/Great News sitcom block).

1 Comment
  1. Dean says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:48 PM

    How long before she hooks up with Severide?

    Reply
