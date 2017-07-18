Colbert Visits Russian Late-Night Talk Show, 'Announces' Prez Campaign

Stephen Colbert just met his Russian counterpart. (Sounds like the plot of a great spy novel, no?)

The late-night host officially launched “Russia Week” on Monday’s episode of The Late Show, in which he shared the first of five segments that were filmed on location in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

In the video above, Colbert makes an appearance on Evening Urgant, Russia’s late-night talker that host Ivan Urgant describes as “closer to [Jimmy] Fallon than to John Oliver.”

Among the highlights of Colbert’s visit: an opportunity to slap his interviewer across the face; a game of Russian Russian Roulette, which involves vodka shots and pickles; and Colbert’s “announcement” that he’s considering running for U.S. president in 2020.

“I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself,” Colbert explains, before telling the crowd, “If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know.”

Colbert's full appearance on Evening Urgant