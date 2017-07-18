Mariah Carey Drama Series
Mariah Carey's Life and Career to Inspire Scripted Drama Series at Starz

The executives at Starz just had a vision… of good Live+7 ratings.

The cable net is developing a scripted drama series based on pop singer Mariah Carey‘s life and career, our sister site Deadline reports.

Set in 1986 New York City, the untitled project will follow the rise of a biracial 16-year-old girl and aspiring singer-songwriter who overcomes a difficult childhood to become the biggest-selling female music artist of all time.

Carey will executive-produce the series alongside Brett Ratner (The Revenant). This will be the singer’s second TV project of the year, following the eight-episode E! docuseries Mariah’s World.

