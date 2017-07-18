Harvey Atkin Dead at 74
Courtesy of Orion Television

Harvey Atkin Dead at 74: Roles Included Cagney & Lacey and Law & Order: SVU

By /

Harvey Atkin, best known for his role as Desk Sgt. Ronald Coleman on the 80’s cop-drama Cagney and Lacey, has died in his hometown of Toronto. He was 74.

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved friend, husband, father and grandfather, Harvey passed away peacefully last night following his battle with cancer,” Larry Goldhar, Atkin’s agent, said in a statement, our sister site Deadline reports.

Atkin, who is pictured at left in the above photo, had his breakout role in the 1979 cult-comedy Meatballs, as camp director Morty Melnick opposite Bill Murray. Following his seven-season run on Cagney and Lacey, Atkin lent his voice to the alien-puppet comedy ALF before voicing multiple characters on The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!.

Atkin’s additional television credits include: The Adventures of Tintin, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Suits, Being Erica and most recently, Scaredy Squirrel. Atkin’s final project, a comedy called Progress (and Unrelated Things), is set for release in 2017.

2 Comments
  1. Joey says:
    July 18, 2017 at 3:05 PM

    Oh yeah he was Judge Seligman on SVU, if I remember right.

    Reply
  2. N says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:45 PM

    R I P

    Reply
