Designated Survivor Season 2 Adds NCIS: New Orleans' Zoe McLellan

Dirty Sexy Money alum Zoe McLellan is returning to ABC, with a series regular role on Designated Survivor.

Our sister site Deadline reports that McLellan — who most recently costarred on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans for its first two seasons — is boarding Season 2 as Kendra Daynes, a brilliant attorney who lands her dream job as White House counsel.

McLellan’s casting follows the addition of Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains) and Ben Lawson (The Deep End) as, respectively, the new White House Political Director and an MI6 agent who crosses paths with FBI Agent Hannah Wells. The three mark what series lead Kiefer Sutherland called “principal characters” that were being brought on for the freshman hit’s sophomore run “to round out the complexities of running the White House [and] allow us to delve more deeply into the lives of our main characters.”

McLellan’s previous TV credits also include Suits (where she resurfaces this Wednesday), JAG and Star Trek: Voyager.

Designated Survivor, like most of ABC’s fall series, does not have a premiere date yet.