Designated Survivor Season 2 Adds NCIS: New Orleans' Zoe McLellan

Dirty Sexy Money alum Zoe McLellan is returning to ABC, with a series regular role on Designated Survivor.

Our sister site Deadline reports that McLellan — who most recently costarred on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans for its first two seasons — is boarding Season 2 as Kendra Daynes, a brilliant attorney who lands her dream job as White House counsel.

McLellan’s casting follows the addition of Paulo Costanzo (Royal Pains) and Ben Lawson (The Deep End) as, respectively, the new White House Political Director and an MI6 agent who crosses paths with FBI Agent Hannah Wells. The three mark what series lead Kiefer Sutherland called “principal characters” that were being brought on for the freshman hit’s sophomore run “to round out the complexities of running the White House [and] allow us to delve more deeply into the lives of our main characters.”

McLellan’s previous TV credits also include Suits (where she resurfaces this Wednesday), JAG and Star Trek: Voyager.

Designated Survivor, like most of ABC’s fall series, does not have a premiere date yet.

5 Comments
  1. Uno says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:28 PM

    I like this show and will continue to watch.. But man… They killed off one of the two black characters one of two Latino characters and brought In 3 new(talented) white folks… I’m sure Paulo will kill it and Ben Lawson is awesome but… Sigh leaves us with the half Asian Maggie q (who seems only to be paired with white guys) And kal Penn

    Reply
    • Cody Drennen says:
      July 18, 2017 at 4:54 PM

      You do know race has nothing to do with it. The right person will get the job rather they are black, white, asian, purple, whatever.

      Reply
      • Uno says:
        July 18, 2017 at 5:00 PM

        That is a blissfully ignorant position to have.. I wish I shared it… Still a good show and I’m still gonna watch it.. And I pointed out in my post that the new additions were all talented but that doesn’t refute my initial point

        Reply
    • fawneb says:
      July 18, 2017 at 5:05 PM

      Don’t forget Adan Canto.

      Reply
  2. kittycat925 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    Love “Designated Survivor”; looking forward to Zoe’s new role;☺

    Reply
