The Originals Season 5 Time Jump: Meet the Actress Playing Teenage Hope

Hope Mikaelson is, indeed, about to hit a major growth spurt.
As TVLine recently reported, The Originals‘ fifth season will begin with a time jump, one that will introduce viewers to a much older version of Klaus and Hayley’s daughter. And now, thanks to EW.com, we know that she’ll be played by 17-year-old actress Danielle Rose Russell (The Last Tycoon).
Initially introduced to viewers as a baby in the show’s first season, Hope was eventually aged up (via another time jump!) and played to perfection by Summer Fontana in Season 4.
The CW drama’s fourth season ended with the Mikaelsons being forcibly scattered to the winds, and Hope being enrolled at Alaric and Caroline’s Mystic Falls-based school for supernatural tinies, so it’s anyone’s guess how Hope will inevitably reunite with the rest of her family.
Your thoughts on grown-up Hope? The show’s future in general? Drop ’em in a comment below.
Let’s see how she holds up to Summer.
I wonder if she’ll get a love interest.
They said she would. That he’ll be a newly formed vamp.
i’m still disappointed about this. summer is such a wonderful actress and i feel like hope was the perfect age.
seeing a teenage hope next to people like hayley and freya is going to be weird, i wouldn’t buy them being her parents/family. i’m also worried they did this because they can get someone to romance hope now, and the one thing that alway smade me like this show better than TVD is that romance wasn’t the no 1 plot.
How much you want to bet Hope will become annoying with her teenage antics. Julie should’ve just left well enough alone, Summer was a great addition and had chemistry with everyone. Plus Julie’s talking about a Hope spinoff? She needs to give up this Vampire Universe already. End The Originals while it’s still great. Plec must know she’ll be out of a job once this ends.
You’re assuming an awful lot, as well as passing judgment on a character/actress you haven’t even seen yet. Have a little faith.
I never passed judgement on the actress. I don’t know where you got that. And I’m sure I’m not the only with this opinion. People who watch TVD know Julie Plec and know she has a tendency to ruin something good by thinking she’s doing something right. These constant time jumps are annoying. Does anyone actually know how many years have gone by?
Hope “deus ex machina” Mikaelson, you mean
Was Hope 7 going on 14 now … or … was she 8 by the end of SE4 and shes going on 15 now ?
Loving the casting !!
I love your positivity, Andy! I for one, am going to give her a shot. Personally, while I felt Summer was great, there were some bits that I felt she was limited in, like the bits where she was possessed by The Hollow. This has nothing to do with Summer’s ability, I just generally find that children can’t act evil and bad as well – probably because they still have so much to learn. But Summer has great chemistry with Joseph Morgan, and Klope was always the selling point with Hope.
Maybe Julie’s decision to time jump had to do with how S4 ended and so they can do more with Hope. Hope is meant to be the most powerful witch ever, all that power it should be too much power for her to handle at a young age (She wore a bracelet to prevent her from doing magic when she was a toddler, but there is no issue when she was a kid), we’ve even seen Bonnie and Freya struggle. So I would like to see that struggle, I would also like them to show that all that power creates a lot of temptation, like when Bonnie started using Expression. I would like to see Hope struggle with good and evil. With trying to do what’s right or being a Mikaelson and what fans saw of The Originals back in The Vampire Diaries.
But I will give the actress a fair shot. By the way Andy, is she going to be recurring or a series regular?
EW said regular.
I’m curious whether Caroline and Alaric will appear in this new time jump, and if they do, if the show will be doing anything to age-up Ric.
She resembles Freya through the eyes, also Klaus somewhat. She was good in The Last Tycoon