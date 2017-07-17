Ratings: Candy Crush Drops the Hardest as Game of Thrones Returns to Mix

CBS’ Candy Crush this Sunday drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dropping 29 and 27 percent from its premiere, as HBO’s Game of Thrones * returned to the 9 o’clock hour.

(*Cable numbers famously come in much, much later, and are reported under separate cover as warranted.)

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6 mil/1.8) dropped a handful of eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (6.1 mil/1.1) slipped 10 and 15 percent, while Funderdome (4.4 mil/0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.5 mil/0.8) each dipped 11 percent in the demo.

Elsewhere, NBC’s Megyn Kelly (3.1 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows, while Fox’s American Grit (1 mil/0.4) was flat.

Looking back to Saturday, CBS’ Doubt (1.76 mil/0.3) and ABC’s Still Star-Crossed (1.15 mil/0.3) each ticked up.