Candy Crush
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Candy Crush Drops the Hardest as Game of Thrones Returns to Mix

By /

CBS’ Candy Crush this Sunday drew 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, dropping 29 and 27 percent from its premiere, as HBO’s Game of Thrones * returned to the 9 o’clock hour.

(*Cable numbers famously come in much, much later, and are reported under separate cover as warranted.)

RELATEDGame of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Recap: Winter Soldiers

Opening the Eye’s night, Big Brother (6 mil/1.8) dropped a handful of eyeballs week-to-week while steady in the demo.

RELATEDTwin Peaks Recap: Mom’s (Most Likely) the Word

Over on ABC, Celebrity Family Feud (6.1 mil/1.1) slipped 10 and 15 percent, while Funderdome (4.4 mil/0.8) and $100,000 Pyramid (4.5 mil/0.8) each dipped 11 percent in the demo.

RELATEDPower Recap: Tommy Did What?!

Elsewhere, NBC’s Megyn Kelly (3.1 mil/0.4) hit and tied series lows, while Fox’s American Grit (1 mil/0.4) was flat.

RELATEDRenewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled?

Looking back to Saturday, CBS’ Doubt (1.76 mil/0.3) and ABC’s Still Star-Crossed (1.15 mil/0.3) each ticked up.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. Kevin Tran says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    All I can say is that Candy Crush got “crushed” by Game of Thrones (how about that Ed Sheeran cameo).

    Reply
  2. Ann says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    I actually enjoyed Candy Crush much more this week without those celebrities who don’t know how to play. It’s a decent family-friendly show to watch during summertime. I hope CBS renews it.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 