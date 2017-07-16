Courtesy of @BBCAmerica (via Twitter)

Doctor Who Casts Jodie Whittaker as First Female In Lead Role — Watch

By /

The first female Doctor is among us.

Doctor Who has tapped Broadchurch‘s Jodie Whittaker to play the Thirteenth Doctor after departing star Peter Capaldi makes his final appearance as Twelve in this December’s Christmas special.

RELATEDElisabeth Moss to Play ‘Typhoid Mary’ in BBC America Miniseries Fever

The highly anticipated casting was announced following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.

Season 10 of the revived Doctor Who, Capaldi’s third as the Time Lord, came to a close on July 1. In addition to Capaldi, showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, to be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

In addition to Broadchurch, Whittaker’s TV credits also include Black Mirror, The Smoke and miniseries The Assets, Marchlands and Wired 

Your thoughts on the Thirteenth Doctor? Weigh in below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

35 Comments
  1. Michael Sacal says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:34 AM

    I was really hoping for the Doctor to be a space dragon :(

    Reply
  2. Oran says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    Perfect choice! So happy we’re finally getting a female doctor. Good luck to Jodie!

    Reply
  3. Uno says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:39 AM

    I like Jodie Whittaker… I wonder if the companion will be a guy… Or is bill gone for good??..cuz that would be a fun dynamic for the companion to have to deal with a new body and possibly deal with some romantic feelings

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    LOVE IT!!!

    Reply
  5. Steph says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    I actually like this choice, and I haven’t been one to worry about it much. Although she’s not the first female Time Lord (Missy, anyone?), just the first female Doctor.

    Reply
  6. Dj says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Is it weird that the first thing i thought was I dont like her hair. But besides that I cant wait till Christmas.

    Reply
  7. Klaus says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    Technically, not the first female Time Lord… The Doctor has a mother in at least one episode, some old guy regenerated in the same episode into a black woman, The Master is a Time Lord and was a woman the past few seasons… so, Jodie Whittaker is the first female Doctor, not Time Lord.

    Reply
  8. csr says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    First female Dr. Who but not first female Time Lord. Romana, who was played by 2 different actresses during the Tom Baker years, was a time lord.

    Reply
  9. Andrew Beck says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    Perfection! I love Jodie Whitaker. She’d make a very different Time Lord (even pique River Song’s interest somewhere in the Time World) Her voice is spectacular and it would be great to see her playing a strong role and not just a moper. I hope the show runners also demonstrate the difference between how a female Time Lord approaches problems as compared to a male Time Lord, And say someone like Parry Glasspool as her companion (Wouldn’t it be funny if she just came and pulled his character one day out of Hollyoaks?

    Reply
  10. Amelia says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    I didn’t even recognize her with the different hair after only seeing her in Broadchurch. She’s great in Broadchurch so it’ll be interesting to her in a completely different roll.

    Reply
  11. El S Boy says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    Chibnall did some very “home” cast…
    BBC want a 30 something lead this time around, he cast the age appropriate broadchurch member…

    Reply
  12. peterwdawson says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    Nice. We know she can do drama, and after spending 3 seasons on Broadchurch having to deal with child death, well, getting to play a role equal parts fun and dramatic has got to be a plus.

    Reply
  13. Cheryl says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Not my choice. If he was going female, would have preferred Tilda Swinton. She would have been a good bridge to change. Won’t be scheduling my saturdays around Who anymore.

    Reply
  14. Romulus says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Yes! I can’t wait to see what she’ll do with the role :D

    Reply
  15. Bri says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:55 AM

    Oh, I love her.

    Reply
  16. Sheila says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    Oh, well, that’s me out. There was absolutely no reason to make the character female.

    Reply
  17. CF says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:58 AM

    Curious to see who the companion will be.

    Reply
  18. TVLineCommentator says:
    July 16, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    as long as she is not written as a frantically running around like Matt Smith and Capaldi (at his start)

    btw, Capaldi had a 1 hour TV special, while Jodie gets a 1 minute teaser video

    Reply
    • peterwdawson says:
      July 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM

      Yeah… right after the men’s final at Wimbleton. Rather than a big TV program, it’s a big TV moment, capitalizing on a major sporting event. It’s basically the equivalent of a Superbowl spot.

      Reply
  19. kirads09 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    Love it! I think she will be excellent. Tennant and Capaldi always in my heart, but it is high time for a female Dr. Hope the hardcore fandom gives her a proper chance.

    Reply
  20. Rasana says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM

    So the doctor still isn’t ginger.

    Reply
  21. wrestlingevolution3 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:05 AM

    Don’t look at those youtube comments… wooof

    Reply
  22. Galen Strickland says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:07 AM

    The first female Doctor, not the first female Time Lord. Don’t forget Mary Tamm as Romanadvoratrelundar. I had been hoping for Christine Adams, which would not only have switched genders but also race, but baby steps I guess. There will likely be a lot of pushback as it is.

    Reply
  23. mewp12 says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    Bloody awful idea. The Doctor is a man.

    Reply
  24. Ken Cianfrini says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:14 AM

    The Doctor is always unique and challenging, yet is still The Doctor. This new one, like all the others, challenges expectations and avoids comfortable stereotypes. GO FOR IT!

    Reply
  25. John Berntson says:
    July 16, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Hopefully they will do something good with it and not just use it to check off another social justice box. You know, like “Class.”

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 