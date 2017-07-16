The first female Doctor is among us.

Doctor Who has tapped Broadchurch‘s Jodie Whittaker to play the Thirteenth Doctor after departing star Peter Capaldi makes his final appearance as Twelve in this December’s Christmas special.

The highly anticipated casting was announced following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.

Season 10 of the revived Doctor Who, Capaldi’s third as the Time Lord, came to a close on July 1. In addition to Capaldi, showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, to be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

In addition to Broadchurch, Whittaker’s TV credits also include Black Mirror, The Smoke and miniseries The Assets, Marchlands and Wired.

