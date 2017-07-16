The first female Doctor is among us.
Doctor Who has tapped Broadchurch‘s Jodie Whittaker to play the Thirteenth Doctor after departing star Peter Capaldi makes his final appearance as Twelve in this December’s Christmas special.
The highly anticipated casting was announced following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday.
Season 10 of the revived Doctor Who, Capaldi’s third as the Time Lord, came to a close on July 1. In addition to Capaldi, showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, to be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.
In addition to Broadchurch, Whittaker’s TV credits also include Black Mirror, The Smoke and miniseries The Assets, Marchlands and Wired.
Your thoughts on the Thirteenth Doctor? Weigh in below.
I was really hoping for the Doctor to be a space dragon :(
Perfect choice! So happy we’re finally getting a female doctor. Good luck to Jodie!
I like Jodie Whittaker… I wonder if the companion will be a guy… Or is bill gone for good??..cuz that would be a fun dynamic for the companion to have to deal with a new body and possibly deal with some romantic feelings
They confirmed Bill is done. A pity, as she really grew on me.
LOVE IT!!!
I actually like this choice, and I haven’t been one to worry about it much. Although she’s not the first female Time Lord (Missy, anyone?), just the first female Doctor.
Exactly , everyone seems to forget Missy.
Is it weird that the first thing i thought was I dont like her hair. But besides that I cant wait till Christmas.
Ha, I thought her hair that blond makes her look at lot like Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.
Technically, not the first female Time Lord… The Doctor has a mother in at least one episode, some old guy regenerated in the same episode into a black woman, The Master is a Time Lord and was a woman the past few seasons… so, Jodie Whittaker is the first female Doctor, not Time Lord.
First female Dr. Who but not first female Time Lord. Romana, who was played by 2 different actresses during the Tom Baker years, was a time lord.
Perfection! I love Jodie Whitaker. She’d make a very different Time Lord (even pique River Song’s interest somewhere in the Time World) Her voice is spectacular and it would be great to see her playing a strong role and not just a moper. I hope the show runners also demonstrate the difference between how a female Time Lord approaches problems as compared to a male Time Lord, And say someone like Parry Glasspool as her companion (Wouldn’t it be funny if she just came and pulled his character one day out of Hollyoaks?
I didn’t even recognize her with the different hair after only seeing her in Broadchurch. She’s great in Broadchurch so it’ll be interesting to her in a completely different roll.
Chibnall did some very “home” cast…
BBC want a 30 something lead this time around, he cast the age appropriate broadchurch member…
Nice. We know she can do drama, and after spending 3 seasons on Broadchurch having to deal with child death, well, getting to play a role equal parts fun and dramatic has got to be a plus.
Not my choice. If he was going female, would have preferred Tilda Swinton. She would have been a good bridge to change. Won’t be scheduling my saturdays around Who anymore.
Yes! I can’t wait to see what she’ll do with the role :D
Oh, I love her.
Oh, well, that’s me out. There was absolutely no reason to make the character female.
There was also no reason not to.
Yes, there was. The doctor is a man. this is not good and will lose viewers. And since this is 13 it will be the last one.
You say the Doctor is a man, yet the clip above proves otherwise.
besides making it interesting and fresh?
Curious to see who the companion will be.
as long as she is not written as a frantically running around like Matt Smith and Capaldi (at his start)
btw, Capaldi had a 1 hour TV special, while Jodie gets a 1 minute teaser video
Yeah… right after the men’s final at Wimbleton. Rather than a big TV program, it’s a big TV moment, capitalizing on a major sporting event. It’s basically the equivalent of a Superbowl spot.
Love it! I think she will be excellent. Tennant and Capaldi always in my heart, but it is high time for a female Dr. Hope the hardcore fandom gives her a proper chance.
So the doctor still isn’t ginger.
Don’t look at those youtube comments… wooof
If change was easy it would happen all the time.
The first female Doctor, not the first female Time Lord. Don’t forget Mary Tamm as Romanadvoratrelundar. I had been hoping for Christine Adams, which would not only have switched genders but also race, but baby steps I guess. There will likely be a lot of pushback as it is.
Yeah, at least in this case we were primed with Missy in particular, as well as the captain guy from Season 9.
Bloody awful idea. The Doctor is a man.
Did you watch the clip? The 13th Doctor is clearly a woman, thus making the Doctor both male and female. Also, alien.
The Doctor is always unique and challenging, yet is still The Doctor. This new one, like all the others, challenges expectations and avoids comfortable stereotypes. GO FOR IT!
Hopefully they will do something good with it and not just use it to check off another social justice box. You know, like “Class.”