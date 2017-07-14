Ratings: AGT Special Elevates The Wall; Zoo and The Night Shift Steady

The Wall Ratings High
NBC’s America’s Got Talent clip show — drawing 6.9 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating — not only easily outperformed Hollywood Game Night‘s most recent airing in Thursday’s lead-off slot (4.1 mil/0.9), it ostensibly helped lift The Wall (6 mil/1.2) 31 and 20 percent to its best numbers since February, when it was airing on Tuesdays.

Capping the Peacock’s night, The Night Shift (4.4 mil/0.7) ticked up to its best audience of the young season while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Boy Band (2.5 mil/0.6) and The Gong Show (2.9 mil/0.7) each lost some eyeballs yet stayed flat in the demo, while Battle of the Network Stars (2.7 mil/0.7) ticked down in both measures.

CBS | Big Brother (6.1 mil/1.8) dipped a tenth week-to-week. Zoo (3.1 mil/0.6) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

FOX | The newly renewed Beat Shazam (2.9 mil/0.9) was steady, while Love Connection (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down.

