Walking Dead Update: Stuntman Dies Following On-Set Accident

The Walking Dead stuntman who was seriously injured on the show’s set earlier this week, prompting a halt in production, has died.

John Bernecker was rushed to an Atlanta hospital Wednesday after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor and sustaining severe head injuries. He succumbed to his injuries late Thursday, Variety reports. He was 33.

Shortly after the accident occurred, AMC released the following statement: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bernecker was a veteran Hollywood stuntman, having worked on movies like Logan, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Black Panther, along with TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands.

Production on Walking Dead‘s current eighth season remains shut down.