Walking Dead Update: Stuntman Dies Following On-Set Accident

The Walking Dead stuntman who was seriously injured on the show’s set earlier this week, prompting a halt in production, has died.

John Bernecker was rushed to an Atlanta hospital Wednesday after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor and sustaining severe head injuries. He succumbed to his injuries late Thursday, Variety reports. He was 33.

Shortly after the accident occurred, AMC released the following statement: “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set. He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bernecker was a veteran Hollywood stuntman, having worked on movies like Logan, The Fate of the Furious and the upcoming Black Panther, along with TV shows like The Vampire Diaries, Scream Queens and Into the Badlands.

Production on Walking Dead‘s current eighth season remains shut down.

12 Comments
  1. Rachel says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:35 AM

    Oh man that sucks. Prayers for his family
    :(

    Reply
  2. Joey Padron says:
    July 14, 2017 at 6:37 AM

    Sad to hear. My thoughts and prayers with bus family. RIP.

    Reply
  3. Brooklyngirl says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:06 AM

    So very sad. Fate is ugly sometimes. May he rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends.

    Reply
  4. ndixit says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    That’s truly awful. My condolences to his family.

    Reply
  5. Jason says:
    July 14, 2017 at 7:31 AM

    So sad. It’s rare for something like this to happen, but it’s a testament to how dangerous the work these stunt men and women do. Unfortunately they always remain anonymous until there’s a tragedy.

    Reply
    • thisismenow says:
      July 14, 2017 at 7:48 AM

      They remain anonymous and grossly underpaid for the danger. The average pay is $70,000 a year for risking your life.

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        July 14, 2017 at 8:09 AM

        Horrible tragedy but like all jobs, dangerous or not, you can quit. I bet he loved his job and would rather have not gone out any other way.

        Reply
        • WayneInNYC says:
          July 14, 2017 at 8:32 AM

          I understand you point, but I’m betting he would have preferred “old age / natural causes” over this.

          Reply
      • Aeol says:
        July 14, 2017 at 8:31 AM

        It’s worth noting that stuntpeople are required to be SAG/AFTRA members, so it’s not like there is no concern for safety standards or they are being paid below legal minimums. We could also argue that firefighters, military servicemen and women, police offficers, etc should be paid more than they are, but I think it’s disingenuous to imply that they’re not being paid a basic standard. This was a tragic accident, but this young man was doing what he loved and was praised for specializing in high falls in particular.

        Reply
      • Shaun says:
        July 14, 2017 at 8:32 AM

        I imagine there are many dangerous jobs that pay less,like cops or firefighters or soldiers.

        Reply
  6. M says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:30 AM

    Peace and comfort to his family and friends.

    Reply
  7. Mike says:
    July 14, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    this is truly awful. I hope they honor him by naming a heroic future character after him

    Reply
