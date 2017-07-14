Game of Thrones Preview: The Stars Hint at Season 7's Biggest Showdowns

Game of Thrones (finally!) returns this Sunday (HBO, 9/8c), but beyond a few vague trailers, we have no idea what to expect from Season 7 — aside from a few dragons, of course.

But TVLine must have access to some of Melisandre’s black magic, because we were able to convince the stars of Thrones to drop some big hints about their characters’ fates this season. In the video above, Kit Harington teases Jon Snow’s uneasy reign as King in the North, and a bit of “sibling rivalry” between Jon and Sansa; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tells us how Jaime might react to Cersei’s huge power move in the Season 6 finale; and Gwendoline Christie explains why Brienne of Tarth might be reevaluating her loyalties this year.

Plus, we’ve got juicy character previews from Thrones co-stars Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Jerome Flynn (Bronn) and Indira Varma (Ellaria Sand). So press PLAY on the video above to get all the scoop, and then hit the comments and tell us: What do you most want to see in Season 7?