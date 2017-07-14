Doctor Who: New Time Lord to Be Revealed on Sunday — Watch Teaser

Doctor Who fans won’t have to wait much longer for the reveal of the Thirteenth Doctor.

BBC America announced on Friday that Peter Capaldi’s successor as star of the sci-fi fan favorite will be revealed on Sunday, July 16, following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s final. Watch the not-so-cryptic teaser below:

Season 10 of the revived Doctor Who, Capaldi’s third as the Time Lord, came to a close on July 2. Capaldi is set to make his final appearance as part of this year’s Christmas special, during which The Doctor will regenerate and the Thirteenth Doctor will officially be introduced.

And that’s not the only replacement in the works: Showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, to be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

Have at it, Whovians: Who would you like to see cast as the new Time Lord? Pitch your suggestions below.