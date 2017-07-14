Courtesy of BBC America

Doctor Who: New Time Lord to Be Revealed on Sunday — Watch Teaser

By /

Doctor Who fans won’t have to wait much longer for the reveal of the Thirteenth Doctor.

BBC America announced on Friday that Peter Capaldi’s successor as star of the sci-fi fan favorite will be revealed on Sunday, July 16, following the conclusion of the Wimbledon men’s final. Watch the not-so-cryptic teaser below:

Season 10 of the revived Doctor Who, Capaldi’s third as the Time Lord, came to a close on July 2. Capaldi is set to make his final appearance as part of this year’s Christmas special, during which The Doctor will regenerate and the Thirteenth Doctor will officially be introduced.

And that’s not the only replacement in the works: Showrunner Steven Moffat is also on his way out, to be replaced by Broadchurch scribe Chris Chibnall in Season 11.

Have at it, Whovians: Who would you like to see cast as the new Time Lord? Pitch your suggestions below.

7 Comments
  1. Westwood33 says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:41 AM

    I’d love it to be Eddie redmayne but I know that won’t happen. Just hope they’ve found the perfect 13. Can’t wait to find out. Peter has done a great job and I wish him well for the future.

    Reply
  2. SKane says:
    July 14, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    The fact that this hasn’t leaked is truly impressive.

    Reply
  3. Jeff says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    I’m glad to see that Moffat is on the way out; While he has created some of my all time favourite episodes. I feel that since he has been show runner that there hasn’t been enough balance between the “fun” and “scary” of Who.

    Reply
  4. Michael Sacal says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:10 PM

    10+ years later we’re still calling it revived Doctor Who?

    Reply
  5. Lauren says:
    July 14, 2017 at 12:16 PM

    Why, why can’t they just let us find out during the actual episode and have a follow up interview with new guy afterwards?

    Reply
    • Scythe says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:20 PM

      Because of marketing. That sucks, I’d love to have it revealed during the episode, a true surprise, but they would have never got people (or media) to tune in an entire episode for the reveal.

      Also, the earlier they reveal it, the better they can avoid leaks. I guess they just want to control the marketing. But I’m fully with you, it spoils the surprise.

      Reply
    • Brian says:
      July 14, 2017 at 12:26 PM

      It would be very difficult to actually film the scene and not have the new Doctor’s actor revealed before airing. It is surprising enough they’ve actually cast someone without the ID being leaked before an official announcement.

      Reply
