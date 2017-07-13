Emmy Nominations 2017: Watch Live Stream of the Big Announcement

Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky might seem like an unlikely pairing, but when they come together, they wield the power to make a celebrity’s year — or ruin their week, depending on how things go.

That’s what we’ll see Thursday as the S.W.A.T. and Veep stars converge to announce the 2017 Primetime Emmy Nominations. The announcement is scheduled to begin at 11:30/10:30c. (Reminder: Orphan Black, Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks are not eligible this year.)

Though all of this year’s nominees (technically) deserve to bask in the glow of their success, Team TVLine is sticking by its list of dream Emmy nominations and hoping for the best. (Michael Ausiello, for example, is crossing all of his fingers and toes for someone whose name may or may not rhyme with Warren Ham. You know, one of those Filmore Squirrels.)

The nominees announced Thursday will face off for realsies on Sunday, Sept. 17 during CBS’ live telecast, hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Watch Moore and Chlumsky announce this year’s nominees below, then drop a comment with your reactions.