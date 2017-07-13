The TVLine Podcast: Emmy Noms Post Mortem — Plus, We Predict the Winners

It’s The Handmaids vs. The Pearsons!

The dust is only beginning to settle from this morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, but Team TVLine is already looking ahead to the Sept. 17 ceremony — specifically the Outstanding Drama Series duel between NBC’s This Is Us and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In the latest edition of the TVLine Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Mitovich, Executive Editor Kim Roots and Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift weigh in which of the two breakout dramas is the bigger frontrunner heading into the CBS-televised kudoscast.

Other topics raised and hashed out in the 20-minute discussion: Why the hell was HBO’s The Leftovers snubbed again? Should SNL performers get their own category? Has the Emmy ship sailed on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? And who’s the most gleeful nominee — Stranger Things‘ Barb or Billy on the Street?

