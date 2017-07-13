Emmys

The TVLine Podcast: Emmy Noms Post Mortem — Plus, We Predict the Winners

By /

It’s The Handmaids vs. The Pearsons!

The dust is only beginning to settle from this morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, but Team TVLine is already looking ahead to the Sept. 17 ceremony — specifically the Outstanding Drama Series duel between NBC’s This Is Us and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. In the latest edition of the TVLine Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Michael Ausiello, Editor-at-Large Matt Mitovich, Executive Editor Kim Roots and Senior Digital Editor Andy Swift weigh in which of the two breakout dramas is the bigger frontrunner heading into the CBS-televised kudoscast.

2017's Biggest Emmy Snubs
Launch Gallery

Other topics raised and hashed out in the 20-minute discussion: Why the hell was HBO’s The Leftovers snubbed again? Should SNL performers get their own category? Has the Emmy ship sailed on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? And who’s the most gleeful nominee — Stranger Things‘ Barb or Billy on the Street?

Press PLAY on the widget below to listen in — and don’t forget to subscribe at iTunes to catch up on past TVLine Podcasts and ensure that you don’t miss the next one!

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 